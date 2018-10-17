The fall brings a lot of family fun activities including apple picking and corn mazes. There's nothing better than spending a beautiful breezy day outside and enjoying harvest festivities with the ones you love. You may have to go for a little drive outside of the city, but all of these attractions are worth it.

The best spots for corn mazes and apple picking in Philly

Linvilla Orchards

Linvilla is the ultimate apple picking destination with over 25 different types and of varieties grown on the farm. Be sure to check out their one-stop apple shop between their orchard rows and farm market. Enjoy fall favorites such as apple cider, apple pie and more. Other activities include apple sling shots, hayrides and a lot of other family fun.

Open daily, times vary,137 Knowlton Rd., Media, PA, tickets vary, linvilla.com

Hellerick's Family Farm

This family-owned farm is right in the middle of their 2018 Fall Harvest Festival. Enjoy picking out a pumpkin from their patch, hayrides, aerial obstacle courses, corn mazes, campfire events and plenty more. One of their more unique activities includes goat yoga... yes that says goat yoga.

Spring-Fall, times vary, 5500 N Easton Rd., Doylestown, PA, tickets vary, hellericksfarm.com

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

Located in the heart of Amish Country, the real 200-acre working farm is the perfect destination for some family fun. The highlight of the farm is the five-acre maze that includes pit stops with zip lines, spelunking, mock canoeing, rope climbing and other outdoor pursuits. There is also a mini-corn maze in the barnyard area if you want something a little less lengthy. Other activities include pedal cars, wagon rides, barnyard activities, slingshots and more.

Thurs-Sat, times vary, 150 Cherry Hill Rd., Ronks, PA, tickets vary, cherrycrestfarm.com

Jacobsburg State Park

Jacobsburg State Park is home to many fun educational and family-oriented activities. The fall is the perfect time to visit and go horseback riding, fishing, hiking and watch the wildlife around you. Check out their website for the fun and interesting workshops they offer all year long.

Open daily, times vary, 400 Belfast Rd., Nazareth, PA, tickets vary, dcnr.pa.gov

Shady Brook Farm

This farm has it all, apple picking, corn mazes, wagon rides, live entertainment, a petting zoo and more. There is even a spooky corn maze option known as the “maze of horror.” The brave at heart can bring a flashlight and see if they can withstand the scary attraction. Other fun activities to look out for are an adventure course, a spider crawl web, giant jumping pillows and plenty more.

Open daily, times vary, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, PA, tickets vary, shadybrookfarm.com