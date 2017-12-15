Dan Aykroyd dined at this Philly restaurant yesterday

...and this is what he ordered.

Dan Aykroyd was spotted dining at this Center City restaurant yesterday. Getty Images

Yesterday, the day before his appearance at Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 180 W. Girard Ave., veteran actor and businessman, Dan Aykroyd stopped by Davio’s in Center City for a meal with his Crystal Head Vodka team.

Waiting until after the lunch rush, they shared a spring roll sampler for the table, livers and each guest had a tomato soup. For the entree, they shared iceberg pizza, pepperoni pizza and scallops.

According to our source, they loved the livers so much, they ordered more and drank a bottle of Rombauer Chard.

Davio’s is located at 111 S. 17th St. in Philadelphia.

