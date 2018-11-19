The holidays are full of joyous songs, gatherings and of course colorful lights. You know that the holiday season is approaching when you see the first glimmers of beautiful views around town. Philadelphia is the perfect place to see some of the most magical and twinkly light displays in the whole country. Here are all of the best places to see holiday and Christmas lights in Philly.

The best spots to see holiday and Christmas lights in Philly

Deck the Hall Light Show at City Hall

Every year City Hall lights up with colorful lights that synchronize to holiday music for a festive show that will amaze anyone. The show is presented by Independence Blue Cross and 6ABC and runs nightly until New Years and is free to the public.

Nov.19-Jan.1, City Hall,1401 John F. Kennedy Blvd., free, centercityphila.org

Macy's Christmas Light Show

Macy's knows how to do the holidays right; their light show is sure to dazzle and is a fantastic treat for all holiday shoppers. The show happens right around the enormous Magic Christmas Tree accompanied by the famed Wanamaker Organ and narrated by Julie Andrews. The show takes place every two hours. Perfect if you are looking for holiday and Christmas lights in Philly.

Nov.23- Dec.31, Macy's Center City, 1300 Market St., macys.com

Greeby Street

You don't have to travel far in the city to feel like you are transported to a completely magical lit up world. In Northeast Philly, the residents on the of the 4200 block take holiday lights up a notch and display their beautiful lights along the whole street. Santa sometimes even stops by to check them out.

Nov. 23- Dec. 31, 4200 Greeby St., facebook.com

Jewelers' Row

The area between Sansom, 7th and 8th Street and on 8th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street is transformed into a magical display of colorful lights for the holidays. The stunning showcase is more magical to see than any precious diamond that is being sold on the Row.

Nov.-Jan., Jewelers' Row, 700 Sansom St.

Franklin Square Holiday Festival

The Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show presented by PECO features a giant illuminated kite and 75,000 lights that magically sync with holiday songs to create a truly magnificent light display. Stop by on a Saturday to hang out with Santa and enjoy the other activities like rides on the holiday train and carousel, indulge in tasty treats, sip on local beer and hot beverages and play mini-golf.

Nov.15-Dec.31, Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th St, historicphiladelphia.org

Miracle on South 13th Street

In South Philly, there is a street that transforms every year into a majestic light lane known as Miracle on South 13th Street. Over the years the light show has gotten bigger and better and this year promises to be the best one yet.

Nov. 24- Jan. 2, 1600 S. 13th St., facebook.com

Rittenhouse Square Holiday Lighting

Rittenhouse Square Park is gorgeous enough on its own, adding the stunning holiday lights make the park a magnificent treat for anyone's eyes. There are over 5,000 lights that cover the park and a beautiful tree in the center making it a holiday lights must-see. A beautiful way to see holiday and Christmas lights in Philly.

Nov. 27- Dec.31, Rittenhouse Square, 210 W. Rittenhouse Sq., friendsofrittenhouse.org

Boathouse Row

Boathouse Row is iconic to the city of Philadelphia, and around the holidays the Schukyll waterfront is magically lit up by the magnificent lights beaming brightly from every boathouse. Boathouse Row lights up with separate displays for Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa; you can catch the lights throughout December.

Month of Dec., Boathouse Row, 1 Boathouse Row, boathouserow.org

Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show

Guests are able to drive through gorgeous light display throughout the whole farm in their car or hop in a wagon for the ultimate experience. While there be sure to pick out your Christmas tree and spend some time in Santa's Village.

Nov.17- Jan. 6, Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com