Everything you need to know about the 2018 Holiday Art Star Craft Bazaar

The 2018 Holiday Art Star Craft Bazaar at the SugarHouse Casino is a two-day event where 75 curated craft vendors will offer handmade goods for purchase. The bazaar is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to obtain unique hand-made gifts for anyone on their Christmas list or even a special treat for themselves.

There is something for everyone at the bazaar, all of the items were made and handled with care. Jewelry lovers will be in awe at the vast selection of options from vendors including Aimee Petkus Jewelry, Bold Love Jewelry, Geowelry, Old Blood Jewelry & Wears and Ren Jewelry.

Adorable home goods are overflowing at the event as well with vendors like Black Ridge, Get Low Illumination, Reconstruct Wood, Remark Glass and Stanley Chester & Albert Ceramics. There will also be plenty of variety with clothing and accessories as well with vendors like Able Jane, Ameraucana Handmade, CentroKnits, Hollyhue Clothing and jq loves u.

A lot of vendors are returning from the previous years, and there will be 15 new vendors at this year's bazaar as well, all will be available both days. The two-day event isn't just about the shopping, there will also be refreshments available as well. Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen will be selling their savory southern comfort food for all guests to enjoy. Visitors are also encouraged to grab a beer or cocktail at the bar and enjoy the views of the waterfront outside of SugarHouse.

The first 150 visitors each day are also in store for another treat, free totes will be given out to each and every one of them. The entrance fee at the beginning of the day is $3, after a few hours the price drops down to $2. Plus kids under the age of 12 get in for free.

The Holiday Art Star Craft Bazaar will take place on Saturday, Nov. 17th from 11-6pm and Sunday, Nov.18th from 11-5pm. The bazaar takes place at The Event Center, located on the second floor of SugarHouse Casino (North Entrance), 1001 N Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, artstarcraftbazaar.com