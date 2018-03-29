Home
 
Mike Jerrick made his return to FOX29 this morning

The “Good Day” co-host had been missing in action following John Oliver feature.
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : March 29, 2018 | Updated : March 29, 2018
Mike Jerrick made his return to "Good Day" on FOX29 this morning. | Getty Images
Has it really been nearly a month since International Women’s Day? It feels like ages ago and for Mike Jerrick of FOX29’s “Good Day,” it was definitely an unforgettable one given that his on-camera schtick landed him on “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver, and not in a good way.

Soon after the episode aired, Jerrick was missing in action from “Good Day.”

He came back to the show this morning after a two week absence to the delight of Philly fans, who took to Twitter to celebrate his comeback.

Jerrick was also spotted at the Philadelphia UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball this past Saturday, to support former colleague, Sheinelle Jones, who used to co-host “Good Day” with him, before she moved onto the “TODAY” show. Celebrity photographer HughE Dillon captured this image. 



 

 
 
