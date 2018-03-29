Mike Jerrick made his return to FOX29 this morning

The “Good Day” co-host had been missing in action following John Oliver feature.

Mike Jerrick made his return to "Good Day" on FOX29 this morning. Getty Images

Has it really been nearly a month since International Women’s Day? It feels like ages ago and for Mike Jerrick of FOX29’s “Good Day,” it was definitely an unforgettable one given that his on-camera schtick landed him on “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver, and not in a good way.

Soon after the episode aired, Jerrick was missing in action from “Good Day.”

He came back to the show this morning after a two week absence to the delight of Philly fans, who took to Twitter to celebrate his comeback.

Yooooo @MikeFOX29 welcome back playa.....You were missed homie!!! How was Florida?? @AlexHolleyFOX29 and @thomasdrayton did a great job of holding down the fort in your absence! — MRMATT2 (@b_matt2) March 29, 2018

The good thing about being home sick today is I get to see the return of Mike Jerrick on Good Day! Missed his antics. Thomas did a wonderful job. — Rebecca Flannery (@gneissrock26) March 29, 2018

One of the many reasons I love @MikeFox29 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ezlJcwIKu4 — Chica DeBarge (@AntoinetteJoi87) March 29, 2018

@MikeFOX29 welcome home mike! Loving that tan! — Julia Taylor (@JulieTaylor722) March 29, 2018

Jerrick was also spotted at the Philadelphia UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball this past Saturday, to support former colleague, Sheinelle Jones, who used to co-host “Good Day” with him, before she moved onto the “TODAY” show. Celebrity photographer HughE Dillon captured this image.





