Looking for some fun and unique activities to do this week? You're in luck, from testing your superhero knowledge to pairing some beer and cheese. Here are 7 fun things to do in Philly this week.

Night Skies in the Observatory at the Franklin Institute

Franklin Institute Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts is hosting this month's stargazing event. Connect with celestial objects in the night sky including stars, planets, and nebulae using telescopes while enjoying a cash bar. The event also includes planetarium shows, a live presentation on astronomy and space science, hands-on astronomy activities and continuous telescopic observing all evening (weather permitting). Free star maps are also provided.

Oct. 9, 7-9 P.M., Franklin Institue, 222 N 20th St., Philadelphia, $5-$10, fi.edu

Marvel Universe Movie Trivia

Test your knowledge of all things Marvel in five rounds of fun trivia challenges. Build a team of your own Avengers and fight to be the champion of the night.

Oct. 9, 8-10 P.M., Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., Philadelphia, free, eventbrite.com

Time Traveler Tasting: The Life of Frida Kahlo

Winning Archaeologist and Jet Wine Bar Owner, Jill Weber, will take guests along on Frida's personal and professional journey. Guests will be transported to Khalo's home, Mexico to take a journey into discovering the people, places and wines related to the Khalo's life. This unique event includes a curated tasting with five wines, light snacks, 15% off your evening's bar tab and special pricing on bottles of the evening's wines for to-go sales.

Oct. 9, 6:30-8:30 P.M., Jet Wine Bar, 1525 South St., Philadelphia, $40, jetwinebar.ticketleap.com

Drinks in the Archives

Step into the past to learn about historical beverages including medicinal tonics and beer with hands-on activities and views of rarely seen material. More than a dozen local archival institutions will be at the Free Library of Philadelphia in the main lobby to celebrate the event. Plus, expect a drink-inspired treasure hunt throughout the library with prizes and live music from Ken Kweder and Company featuring drinking songs. This event is appropriate for all ages; no alcohol will be served.

Oct.10, 6-8 P.M., Free Library of Philadelphia, Culinary Literacy Center, 1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, free, libwww.freelibrary.org

Beer and Cheese at Evil Genius

Before the tasting, there will be a lesson on hand stretching fresh mozzarella in the Italian tradition. Then enjoy a guided cheese and beer tasting featuring four local cheeses that are perfectly paired with 4 Evil Genius Beers. The cheese will also be available for purchase afterward.

Oct. 10, 7-10 P.M., Evil Genius, 1727 N Front St., Philadelphia, $25-$50, evilgeniuscheese.brownpapertickets.com

Phil Collins at the Wells Fargo Center

Legendary musician Phil Collins hits the stage at the Wells Fargo Center and is ready to rock on with some 80's classics like "In the Air Tonight" and "Sussudio."This is a show you will not want to miss.

Oct. 8, 8-11 P.M., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, $50-$275, ev15.evenue.net

Ghost Tour of Philadelphia

These bone-chilling tours depart nightly from Signers’ Garden, 5th and Chestnut Sts. Get in the Halloween spirit with the Candlelight Ghost Tour of Old City and Society Hill, where ghostly spirits, haunted houses, and eerie graveyards lurk in the night.

Various days and times, Chestnut St at S 5th St., Philadelphia, prices vary, ghosttours.thundertix.com