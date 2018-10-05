7 fun things to do in Philly this week
Test your superhero knowledge, pair some beer and cheese and much more.
By Molly Given
Published : October 07, 2018 Updated : October 07, 2018
Looking for some fun and unique activities to do this week? You're in luck, from testing your superhero knowledge to pairing some beer and cheese. Here are 7 fun things to do in Philly this week.
Night Skies in the Observatory at the Franklin Institute
Franklin Institute Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts is hosting this month's stargazing event. Connect with celestial objects in the night sky including stars, planets, and nebulae using telescopes while enjoying a cash bar. The event also includes planetarium shows, a live presentation on astronomy and space science, hands-on astronomy activities and continuous telescopic observing all evening (weather permitting). Free star maps are also provided.
Oct. 9, 7-9 P.M., Franklin Institue, 222 N 20th St., Philadelphia, $5-$10, fi.edu
Marvel Universe Movie Trivia
Test your knowledge of all things Marvel in five rounds of fun trivia challenges. Build a team of your own Avengers and fight to be the champion of the night.
Oct. 9, 8-10 P.M., Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., Philadelphia, free, eventbrite.com
Time Traveler Tasting: The Life of Frida Kahlo
Winning Archaeologist and Jet Wine Bar Owner, Jill Weber, will take guests along on Frida’s personal and professional journey. Guests will be transported to Khalo's home, Mexico to take a journey into discovering the people, places and wines related to the Khalo's life. This unique event includes a curated tasting with five wines, light snacks, 15% off your evening's bar tab and special pricing on bottles of the evening's wines for to-go sales. Perfect if you are looking for things to do in Philly this week
Oct. 9, 6:30-8:30 P.M., Jet Wine Bar, 1525 South St., Philadelphia, $40, jetwinebar.ticketleap.com
Drinks in the Archives
Step into the past to learn about historical beverages including medicinal tonics and beer with hands-on activities and views of rarely seen material. More than a dozen local archival institutions will be at the Free Library of Philadelphia in the main lobby to celebrate the event. Plus, expect a drink-inspired treasure hunt throughout the library with prizes and live music from Ken Kweder and Company featuring drinking songs. This event is appropriate for all ages; no alcohol will be served.
Oct.10, 6-8 P.M., Free Library of Philadelphia, Culinary Literacy Center, 1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, free, libwww.freelibrary.org
Beer and Cheese at Evil Genius
Before the tasting, there will be a lesson on hand stretching fresh mozzarella in the Italian tradition. Then enjoy a guided cheese and beer tasting featuring four local cheeses that are perfectly paired with 4 Evil Genius Beers. The cheese will also be available for purchase afterward.
Oct. 10, 7-10 P.M., Evil Genius, 1727 N Front St., Philadelphia, $25-$50, evilgeniuscheese.brownpapertickets.com
Phil Collins at the Wells Fargo Center
Legendary musician Phil Collins hits the stage at the Wells Fargo Center and is ready to rock on with some 80's classics like "In the Air Tonight" and "Sussudio."This is a show you will not want to miss. A great option if you are looking for things to do in Philly this week.
Oct. 8, 8-11 P.M., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, $50-$275, ev15.evenue.net
Ghost Tour of Philadelphia
These bone-chilling tours depart nightly from Signers’ Garden, 5th and Chestnut Sts. Get in the Halloween spirit with the Candlelight Ghost Tour of Old City and Society Hill, where ghostly spirits, haunted houses, and eerie graveyards lurk in the night.
Various days and times, Chestnut St at S 5th St., Philadelphia, prices vary, ghosttours.thundertix.com