Wawa lovers, stout drinkers and coffee addicts unite (if you're all three Christmas just came early) the beloved convenience store chain and the popular 2SP Brewing Company partnered up to come out with their limited edition Winter Reserve Coffee Stout. The collaborative brew is an oatmeal stout steeped with Wawa's new limited edition Winter Blend coffee. Here is where and how to get the new stout and coffee creation.

2SP Brewing and Wawa partnered up to launch a limited-edition coffee beer

It seems that 2SP picked Wawa coffee because of the perfect taste combination, the new seasonal brew boats rich flavors like sweet clove, dark chocolate and graham crackers. The Winter Reserve Coffee Stout was brewed by award-winning Head Brewer, Bob Barrar, in partnership with Wawa’s Manager of Concept Development and coffee guru Michael McLaughlin. Barrar who has won over 30 Great American Beer Fest Medals and 11 World Beer Cups is confident in the flavor palette of the brew.

"The oatmeal stout has a balanced sweetness that showcases the full range of flavors from the Wawa Reserve Blend with an added velvety mouthfeel," said Barrar.

The new flavors from the Wawa Reserve Blend that Barrar mentioned come from a new line of small-batch, specialty-grade coffees. The beans used to make the coffee are picked at the height of their ripeness and are chosen very carefully according to overall cup quality, consistency and the unique characteristics of their country of origin. “We’re thrilled to team up with 2SP to create a Winter Reserve Coffee Stout using our new limited-edition Wawa Reserve Winter Blend, allowing us to add even more value to our customer experience just in time for the holidays,” said Chief Product Marketing Officer at Wawa Mike Sherlock.

The Winter Reserve Coffee Stout will only be available for one week (the week of Dec. 10) for purchase at neighborhood bars, bottle shops, and distributors in the five-county Philadelphia metropolitan area. However, there are only going to be 1,000 cases of this limited-edition delicious brew, so if you want one, there is no time to waste.

However, you're not out of luck entirely if you can't snag a taste of the new stout that week. On Thursday, Dec. 6 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. 2SP and Wawa will host a special Firkin tapping and complimentary tasting of the Winter Reserve Coffee Stout at Wawa store #170 (721 Naamans Creek Rd., Chadds Ford.) Fifty cases will be available to purchase at a first come, first serve basis and will be limited to two four packs per person.

"Collaborating with our neighbors at Wawa is a truly special experience,” said Michael Contreras, Director of Sales & Marketing for 2SP Brewing Company. “For us, it is an opportunity to work with people that bring the best out in our community. We are from a region that is home to warriors for the working day. It is part of our morning ritual to get to Wawa for our morning coffee. No matter who you are, where you're from, or what you do, Wawa brings together people from all walks and has achieved something of a mythical status because of the variety and quality it offers. In some small way, we try to do the same with our beers.”

In addition to the exciting launch and exclusive first pours, patrons will have the opportunity to purchase the first 50 cases, priced at $12.99 per 4pack/16oz cans. So be sure to mark your calendars, the launch of the new Winter Reserve Coffee Stout is fastly approaching.