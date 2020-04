Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Three Katyusha rockets fell on Tuesday inside Baghdad’s Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions, Iraqi police sources told Reuters. The three rockets were launched from Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad, the sources said, adding that two rockets landed near the U.S. embassy. (Reporting by Baghdad newsroom, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi)