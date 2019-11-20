TNF Colts Texans spread odds over under money line gambling advice - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Colts versus Texans tonight on Thursday Night Football will pose a challenge given how close in the standings the two teams are, but let’s keep things rollin’ nonetheless.

The Texans are -3.5 in this one, thanks to the fact that they are at home and that key Colts players are banged up. Underrated running back Marlon Mack (hand) will miss tonight’s game, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett doesn’t look the same after enduring an MCL sprain in Week 10.

The good news on the injury front for Indy, though, is that they will get star receiver TY Hilton (calf) back. Hilton is the key to the Colts’ offense as the team is 5-1 this season with him and just 1-3 without him.

Hilton and the Colts seem to have the Texans’ number in Houston as they toppled them in Texas in the wild card round last season, 21-7. Indy also beat them late in the 2018 regular season in Houston, 24-21. Hilton had a combined 284 yards receiving in those two games.

The Ravens kind of exposed Deshaun Watson and the Texans last week as they held the Houston offense to just seven points in a 41-7 blowout. Watson threw for just 169 yards in that one as he did not throw a TD pass and was picked off.

Indy has a better pass defense than Baltimore, so it could be another long day for the former Clemson great.

Also of note, Houston is just 1-3-0 against the spread this season as the home team.

The play: Colts +3.5