TNF Vikings Redskins odds spread money line over under total advice - Metro US

Passer rating is probably the best stat to ultimately show how well a quarterback is playing, so you would guess that some of the leaders in the clubhouse for NFL MVP may be in front of the pack in that category.

Aaron Rodgers? He’s been good, but he ranks just sixth in passer rating.

Patrick Mahomes, last year’s MVP? He’s third at 113.1.

Russell Wilson? He’s been brilliant, but he’s a couple ticks behind the surprising No. 1.

That’s right, Kirk Cousins … yup, Kirk “They were ready to run me out of Minnesota three weeks ago” Cousins has the best passer rating in the NFL right now at 114.3.

The brunt of Cousins’ excellent outings have come at home this season, but the Vikes QB was brilliant against the Giants in Week 5, carving them up for 306 yards on 22-of-27 passing with a pair of TDs and no interceptions. He also had his best game of the season on the road this past Sunday as he lit up a stingy Lions defense for 337 yards and four touchdowns.

Spread: Redskins +16 (-115), Vikings -16 (-105)

Money line: Redskins +670, Vikings -950

Over Under Total: Over 42.5 (+100), Under 42.5 (-120)

Cousins and the Vikings will be back on the road Thursday night to face the brutally bad Redskins, and Cousins will be all too giddy to bury Washington – his former team that never fully trusted him.

All told, the Redskins defense has not been atrocious – particularly after they fired Jay Gruden two weeks ago. The Washington D allowed just 16 points to the Dolphins and then just nine points to the 49ers this past Sunday.

The big problem with the Redskins right now though is scoring, and they won’t find any openings against a Vikings defense that is giving up just 17.6 points per game.

Minnesota is also 5-2 against the spread so far this season (tied for second in NFL), and the Redskins are just 2-5 ATS. The spread is a massive 16 points, but here’s saying that Minnesota – which is arguably the hottest team in the league right now – will get there.

The play: Vikings -16