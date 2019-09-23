Updated Bears Redskins odds spread line over under advice - Metro US

The Bears and Redskins have both had a rough first two weeks of the season. Chicago, which was a pre-season Super Bowl darling for many, is 1-1 having lost 10-3 at home to Green Bay in Week 1 and having won 16-14 last week at Denver.

The Redskins, who were picked by many in the pre-season as being the NFC’s answer to the Miami Dolphins, lost at the Eagles in Week 1, 32-27, and lost at home against Dallas last week, 31-21. Against two of the top teams in the NFC and given the rock bottom expectations heading into the season – those aren’t exactly disastrous outcomes for Jay Gruden.

Spread: Bears -6 (-103), Redskins +6 (-120)

Moneyline: Bears -250, Redskins +205

Over under total: Over 41 (-113), Under 41 (-107)

Redskins QB Case Keenum has been exceptional so far this season as he has the sixth highest passer rating in the league, having tossed five touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

Conversely, Bears QB Mitch Trubisky has a brutal passer rating of 65.0, good for 31stin the NFL. In Trubisky’s defense, he has faced two of the top defenses in the league through two weeks. He should find things a tad easier against Washington’s D, which is giving up an average of 31.5 points per game (31st in the NFL).

Bears running back David Montgomery should also have his best game of the season to date, as the Redskins are allowing an NFC-worst 168 yards per game on the ground.

Backing Trubisky on the road is risky for sure, but this will feel like something of a home game for the Bears – whose fans travel particularly well.

Chicago has covered in nine of its previous 13 games, and we like them to make it 10 of 14 tonight in Landover.

The play: Bears -6