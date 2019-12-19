Updated Eagles Cowboys odds spread money line over under total - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here we go! Updated Eagles Cowboys odds spread money line over under total information and advice.

The de facto NFC East championship game has finally arrived, and despite the mediocre overall records of both teams, this is still Eagles versus Cowboys with a division crown on the line.

The Cowboys have been favored all week at DraftKings Sportsbook (Get a free $500 now simply by going to our DraftKings affiliate link, with the spread moving from -2.5 to -3 in favor of Dallas. It should be noted that the vig here is Eagles -121 with the Cowboys at -103.

The over – under for Cowboys versus Eagles is 46.5 points, with the moneyline at Cowboys -150 and the Eagles at +132.

The reason why Dallas is favored here is solely because of their impressive performance last weekend against a quality opponent (a 44-21 home win over the Rams).

The Cowboys aren’t exactly lighting it up on the road, however, as they don’t have a win over a quality opponent on the road this season. The closest that Jason Garrett’s team came was in New Orleans as Dallas lost 12-10. But that game was three months ago, and the Cowboys are an entirely different team these days. Here is updated information on Updated Eagles Cowboys odds spread money line over under total.

Spread: Eagles +3 (-121), Cowboys -3 (-103)

Money line: Eagles +132, Cowboys -150

Over under: 46.5 total points

You could also make the case that the Eagles don’t have a signature home victory this season against a good team. Their most impressive performances actually came in losses, as they held the Patriots to 17 points and held the Seahawks to 17 points in November.

Truth be told, the Eagles and Cowboys have been two of the hardest teams to figure out this year betting-wise (particularly lately).

Dallas is 8-6 against the spread this season, while the Eagles are an ugly 5-9 ATS.

All told, though, I just don’t trust a Garrett-led team to go on the road in a hostile environment and win a monster ball game.

The play: Eagles +3 – Updated Eagles Cowboys odds spread money line over under total