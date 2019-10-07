Updated Niners Browns odds spread line over under MNF advice - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

We’ve got a good one on Monday night this week as the 2-2 Browns visit the 3-0 49ers in Santa Clara.

The 49ers have the most underrated defense in the NFL right now as rookie stud Nick Bosa and veteran Pro Bowler Dee Ford have elevated San Francisco to an elite level. The 49ers D is allowing just 18 points per game, is sixth in the NFL in pass defense (208.3 yards per game) and is fifth in the league in rush defense (75.0 yards per game).

They’ll have their hands full with Baker Mayfield and friends, as the Browns looked much better on offense last week – hanging 40 points on the Ravens, but expect the 49ers to hold Cleveland to under 25 points here.

Spread: 49ers -5

Money Line: Browns +195, 49ers -240

Over under: 47 total points (-110)

San Fran defensive coordinator Robert Salah (formerly the linebackers coach for the Jaguars’ stingy D) and offensive mastermind Kyle Shanahan have had two weeks-plus to prepare for the Browns as they had their bye last week.

Cleveland has not been able to show that they’re capable of putting together back-to-back strong efforts in consecutive weeks yet as they lost at home to Tennessee 43-13 in Week 1, won at the Jets 23-3 in Week 2, lost at home to the Rams 20-13 in Week 3, and then exploded for 40 points against the Ravens last week in a 40-25 victory.

The 49ers, meanwhile, won at Tampa Bay 31-17 in Week 1, blew out the Bengals in Cincy in Week 2 41-17, and edged the Steelers at home two weeks ago 24-20.

The Niners are 2-1 against the spread so far this season while Cleveland is 2-2. Liking San Francisco to jump to 3-1 ATS as they’re sitting on a -5 spread right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar.

The play: $10 on 49ers -5