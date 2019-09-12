Updated odds spread moneyline Eagles Falcons Sunday night advice - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Gotta love the Eagles this week against the Falcons, even as road favorites at -2 at MetroBet.us/Sugar.

Atlanta has been atrocious against the spread in recent years, finishing dead last in ATS last season with a 5-11 mark. Against the Vikings last week, that trend continued as

Atlanta was a +3.5 underdog on the road and proceeded to lose to Minnesota by 16 points. It should have been even worse for the Falcons as all 12 of their points scored game in garbage time during the fourth quarter.

Eagles -2 at Falcons

Moneyline: Eagles -129 Falcons +106

Total: 52.5

Expect Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense to be a little bit better in this one (Ryan threw two picks last week) but they won’t be able to keep pace with the Eagles offensive output.

The Vikings sliced through the Atlanta D last week by feeding the ball to running back Dalvin Cook, who took the ball 21 times for 111 yards on the ground.

As we saw last week against the Redskins, Doug Pederson will elect to share the wealth in the backfield between Miles Sanders (11 carries for 25 yards last week), Jordan Howard (6 carries for 44 yards), and Darren Sproles (9 carries for 47 yards).

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins only had to throw the ball 10 times last week for Minnesota to secure an easy win. Carson Wentz, of course, will chuck it up there 30 or 40 times so it will be interesting to see which poison the Falcons pick. Do they key on Wentz or will they try to shut down the run game despite being unsuccessful last week?

The Falcons were one of the worst pass defense teams in the NFL last season, giving up 259.6 passing yards per game (ranked 27th).

Adding to the likelihood that the Eagles will take this game is that Atlanta has been an average home team under Dan Quinn (14-10 since 2016). In fact, in the past three seasons the Falcons actually have a better road record than when they play in Georgia. The Eagles, meanwhile, have been dynamite on the road the past two years under Pederson as they are 10-6 away from the Linc.

The play: $10 on Eagles -2​