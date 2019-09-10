Updated Vikings Packers odds spread total football gambling advice - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Lambeau Field faithful should expect a low-scoring home opener as the Green Bay Packers host a NFC North rival in the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay helped Under bettors cash in the 2019 kickoff game, which they won 10-3 over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Aaron Rodgers didn’t exactly fill out the stat sheet in his first start under new head coach Matt LaFleur as he went 18-for-30 with 203 yards and one TD. The Packers’ offense could be a work in progress in September. Dating back to last season, Green Bay has gone below the total in eight of their last 11 games.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook shredded the woeful Falcons defense to the tune of 111 rushing yards and two TDs. The most surprising development in that game was how bad Atlanta’s offense was; they didn’t score until the fourth quarter, when the Vikings were up by 28. Including Week 1’s result, the Under is 6-1 in Minnesota’s last seven contests. Additionally, the Under is 7-2 in the last nine contests between the Vikings and Packers.

The play: Vikings v. Packers Under

Spread: Packers -2.5

Moneyline: Vikings +140, Packers -160

Betting total: 46 points