Why Tina Fey chose Martin Freeman as her love interest in 'Whiskey TangoFoxtrot' (VIDEO) - Metro US

In addition to being a war correspondent in her new movie “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,” Tina Feymakes time to make time with Martin Freeman. Turns out, she had some serious sway with that bit of casting.

Fey wasn’t just the star of the movie, she was also a producer — which means she got to call the shots when it came to her co-stars.”It was a long casting process,”she joked to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.Fey claims she had RyanGosling come in five times, but he “couldn’t get it;” neither could “all the Hemsworths.”

Kidding aside, she knew who she wanted for the role. “Truthfully, I was a fan of Martin’s forever from the British ‘Office’and ‘Fargo,’and so it’s one thing when you’re producing a movie, I’m like,’I want that guy,'” she said.

But it didn’t just have to do with Freeman’s acting ability:”I have a type, as you know — my type is travel size,” she admitted. “I don’t know why, no one knows why,what happened to hardwire your brain. I like little dudes!”

Your movie, your rules, girl. For further confirmation/amusement, here is Tina Fey with her usual travel-size dude,husbandJeff Richmond: