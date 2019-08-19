With NL Rookie HR Record in Hand, More Awaits Pete Alonso - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Pete Alonso continues to flat-out mash.

The New York Mets’ big bopper hit the 40th home run of his rookie season on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, etching his name in the major-league record books.

The 24-year-old’s blast over the left-field wall at Kauffman Stadium broke the National League rookie record for home runs in a season, beating Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger’s mark from 2017.

With 58 games remaining in the season, Alonso has ample time to set a few more home-run records; which has made his 40 home runs that much more impressive considering it came in just 123 games.

This kind of power is unprecedented in Mets lore, as 40-home-run hitters are the rarest kinds of hitters within the franchise’s record books.

And at this rate, Alonso is going to reach heights never before seen in a Mets uniform:

Most home runs in a single season: Mets history

Todd Hundley (1996)- 41 in 153 games

Carlos Beltran (2006)- 41 in 140 games

Mike Piazza (1999)- 40 in 141 games

Pete Alonso (2019)- 40 in 123 games

Most home runs: Rookies in MLB history

Aaron Judge (2017)- 52 in 155 games

Mark McGwire (1987)- 49 in 151 games

Pete Alonso (2019)- 40 in 123 games

Most home runs by a Met before age 25

Darryl Strawberry- 108 in 516 games

David Wright- 97 in 543 games

Ed Kranepool- 62 in 887 games

John Milner- 60 in 392 games

Ron Swoboda- 51 in 513 games

Michael Conforto- 48 in 274 games

Jose Reyes- 45 in 596 games

Gregg Jeffries- 42 in 465 games

Pete Alonso- 40 in 123 games