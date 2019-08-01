Woman escapes groper only to find him watching her as she slept - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Queens woman managed to escape a groper only to later find him hovering over her as she slept in her apartment.

Police said the disturbing incident happened around 2:50 a.m. on July 27 at the woman’s home on 24th street and 23rd avenue. Officials told Metro that the victim was approached by an unknown man claiming he had been in a bike accident and needed help. During their interaction, she told police that he groped her breasts.

After the assault, she went to her home, which was nearby.

Police shared that at around 4:30 a.m., the victim woke up and saw the groper standing over her bed.

She screamed, and he fled out her second-floor window.

NYPD told Metro that there were no items taken or injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Police are still looking for the groper, who has been described as a Hispanic male, who was around 30 years old and weighed about 180 pounds. It was also shared by officials, that he is 5’8’ with “close-cut” short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black tee-shirt.

The alleged groper is wanted for forcible touching and burglary, and NYPD is asking the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). If calling isn’t an option, you can text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can also submit tips on Twitter and the website. Everything is confidential.