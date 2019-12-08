Yankees MLB rumors: $245M offer for Gerrit Cole - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings are underway in San Diego, and with that, the Gerrit Cole sweepstakes are about to explode.

As first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan , interested teams will start making their offers for the star free-agent pitcher beginning this week.

But the New York Yankees are already getting the ball rolling.

According to Bob Klapisch of the New York Times, the Yankees have extended a seven-year, $245 million offer for Cole. The Yankees met with the 29-year-old right-hander earlier this month in California — which included some star power in the form of franchise-great Andy Pettitte.

In the following days, it was discovered that general manager Brian Cashman gained approval from Yankees ownership to offer Cole a record-setting contract.

Cole’s potential price tag was believed to be a point of contention for Hal Steinbrenner, who made his desire to stay near the luxury tax threshold known over the past year.

That sudden frugality was believed to be the reason why the Yankees missed out on both Manny Machado and Bryce Harper last winter.

But the 2019 season further confirmed that the Bronx Bombers need a qualified, bona fide ace to put them over the top in the World Series hunt.

Coming off a 20-5 campaign with a 2.05 ERA and 326 strikeouts with the Houston Astros, Cole would be everything the Yankees ever wanted and their rotation (at the moment) would look something like this:

Gerrit Cole

Luis Severino

James Paxton

Masahiro Tanaka

JA Happ