A young woman was hit by a car and killed while walking on street in Mission Hill during Saturday's snowstorm, police said.

Weather is believed to have been a factor in the crash, WCVB reported.

Jessica Cosman, 22, of North Grafton, was was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which happened at 5:45 p.m. on Sunset Street near Hillside Street, police said.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, remained at the scene. His name was not released to news media.