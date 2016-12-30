Gov. Charlie Baker said that he will attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, even though the Republican governor did not vote for the Republican candidate.

“It happens once every four years and as governor of the Commonwealth, with an invitation like that, I plan to honor it,” Baker said, according to WBSM.

Baker had been visiting Fall River on Thursday when he made the comments. He added that he has been in contact with the Trump Administration and looks forward to working with him, WBSM reports.

Baker did not vote for the Republican presidential candidate — or any candidate — in November's election. He had been a long critic of Trump, even before Trump was officially the Republican party's nominee.

“The things he said about women and Muslims and religious freedom, I just can’t support,” Baker said back in May.

After Trump won the presidential election, Baker took to Twitter to congratulate him.

"It is my hope that the president-elect works quickly to unite our country after a divisive election," Baker said.

Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20.