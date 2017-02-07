Planning a wedding can be overwhelming, but the Boston Public Library will be making the process a lot easier for six lucky couples.

The public library announced this week an online lottery that will give six couples a chance to exchange their vows in the courtyard at the Central Library for free.

Wedding hopefuls can enter at bpl.org/ceremonygiveaway through March 12; the couples will be randomly selected and told of their wedding location by March 13.

“Long a much sought-after wedding venue, this initiative offers everyone, regardless of economic capacity, a chance to have Boston Public Library be a part of their lives on this special occasion," Davis Leonard, president of the BPL, said in a statement. "We hope to see many applicants with a strong Boston or Massachusetts connection apply."

The iconic outdoor courtyard at the Copley location features a fountain, lush greens and plenty of picturesque archways. The backdrop for wedding photos isn't all that's included — bouquets and boutonnieres will be provided, along with ceremony music, a light breakfast and beverage compliments of The Catered Affair and a wedding officiant, Thomas A. Welch, of Justice of the Peace.

The special day may be a bit rushed, though.

All six chosen couples will be invited to the library on the morning of Sunday, June 11, to exchange their vows, with about an hour allotted for each couple (including a 15-minute ceremony and a 30 minute photography session).

The building will be closed to the public at that time and each couple can bring eight guests. To enter, you must be at least 18 years old.