Bruins head coach Claude Julien was finally relieved of his duties Tuesday, as the B's have been treading water in the Eastern conference for several years.

Assistant coach Bruce Cassidy will take over the B's bench on an interim basis.

The B's still have a decent shot at making the playoffs this season as they currently own a 26-23-6 record. They failed to make the playoff field the past two seasons and in 2013-14 they lost in the second round to Montreal.

Despite the recent downturn, however, Julien will be remembered fondly in Boston. He guided the Bruins to their most dominant period in decades, culminating with their Stanley Cup win over the Vancouver Canucks in 2011. Two years later, the B's were back in the Cup Finals as they fell in seven games to the Chicago Blackhawks