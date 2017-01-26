Three people have been charged with running a large-scare fentanyl distribution operation out of a Cape Cod estate owned by the Shriver family.

Barnstable Police allege Troy Monteiro and Trevor Rose, both 29, used the property located at 31 Atlantic Ave. in Hyannisport as a center to package and process the drug.

The estate is owned by a limited liability corporation managed by Robert Sargent "Bobby" Shriver III, son of the late Sargent and Eunice Kennedy Shriver and brother of Maria Shriver, journalist and estranged wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“A substantial amount of fentanyl processing equipment including, but not limited to scales, packaging material, and diluting agents was recovered in the Atlantic Avenue residence,” police said in a statement.

The Shriver’s property caretaker reportedly gave the suspects access to the estate and the family was unaware of the illegal activities.

Police recovered 200 grams of fentanyl from stash locations used by Monteiro and Rose on nearby Fortes Beach. The street value of the drugs is estimated at $40,000. During a two-month investigation, police said they saw the men repeatedly travel from the beach locations to the Atlantic Avenue estate and travel to the Cape on a daily basis to distribute large quantities of fentanyl to numerous users and dealers in the area.

Detectives and DEA Agents followed Monteiro and his girlfriend, Ariel Price-Perry, from their New Bedford apartment to Hyannisport on Wednesday. Following a brief foot chase, Monteiro was arrested as he attempted to retrieve the drugs he had hidden on the beach, police said.

Detectives located additional fentanyl along with $20,000 in cash in the New Bedford apartment.

Rose was arrested a short time later as he arrived at the Atlantic Ave residence with the property caretaker.

Monteiro was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act. Rose was charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl and one count of possession of cocaine. Both men were held on $100,000 bail.

Ariel Price-Perry, 26, was arrested for conspiracy and impeding a police investigation as she attempted to allegedly destroy evidence as Monteiro was being arrested.