A fugitive who escaped a maximum-security prison in Rhode Island last week tried to rob a bank in Cambridge Thursday morning, police confirmed.

James Morales, a former Army reservist, escaped from the Wyatt Correctional Center in Central Falls, Rhode Island, on New Year’s Eve, state police said. Authorities believe he soon made his way to Massachusetts.

A suspect matching Morales description passed a note demanding cash to a teller at a Bank of America at 727 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge at 9:30 a.m. but did not obtain any money.

Cambridge police described the suspect as a 5-foot 10-inch man with a mustache, wearing a black jacket with a gray sweatshirt and a black knit cap. Police said they ar

"While we do not have an identity of the suspect at this point in time, investigators are looking at the possibility that the suspect generally fits the description of escaped federal prisoner James Morales, who fled the Wyatt Detention Center last weekend," Cambridge Police said in a statement.

MBTA Red Line trains were held and searched following the robbery, causing delays.

Morales, 35, was in custody on charges that he stole 16 guns from a federal armory in Worcester in 2015.

A round-the-clock state and federal manhunt is underway to capture Morales. Authorities have said he is dangerous and may be armed.

This is a developing story. Check back with Metro for updates.