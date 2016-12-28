ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Family escapes Brockton blaze

Mother and children treated for smoke inhalation.

A Brockton family lost their home and were rushed to a hospital after a fire Tuesday.

A mother and her two young children were alone in the home when it caught fire around 2:30 a.m., WBZ reported.

Fueled by strong winds, the fire spread quickly, engulfing the entire porch.

“They were very lucky. Another few minutes and they probably wouldn’t have made it,” Brockton Fire Capt. Edward Williams said.

Investigators said the fire may have started near the fireplace. The family was alerted to the blaze by smoke detectors.

The family was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. They are expected to be OK. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Randy Edsall guided the UConn football program through its greatest period of success.

Randy Edsall, Joe Moorhead, Greg Schiano favorites for UConn football job

Nearly six years after big-timing the University of Connecticut, Randy Edsall could be on his way back to the Huskies' football sidelines. Edsall is the favorite to replace Bob Diaco, who was fired by the school on Monday, but there are plenty of other intriguing candidates available. Those candidates include Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead (a former assistant at UConn under Edsall), Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano (who took a similarly weak Northeast football school...
John Cena might finally be ready to go "Hollywood Hogan" on us.

WWE Talk: John Cena heel turn at Royal Rumble? Seriously, it's time

For the past couple of weeks, WWE has been running a promo for the return of John Cena on tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live. It’s an overly dramatic highlight reel set to the tune of his usual trumpeting entrance music, but slowed down in an ballad that builds and builds to a bombastic crescendo. It’s fitting for a guy like Cena, as it seems he’s finally getting the legend treatment. John Cena’s Saturday Night Live episode was significant to wrestling for a few reason. He has become an...
Paul Perkins is finally the No. 1 back in New York.

Fantasy football: High on Paul Perkins, J.J. Nelson, sound alarm on Latavius Murray

If you’re still alive at the bitter end, it’s essential to stay active on the waiver wire. Be sure to check out Rotoballer.com’s Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Tool for up-to-the-hour waiver wire advice and ideas, and to follow me @Roto_Dubs for quick-hitting news and analysis.    Roll with the Rookie in NY It took almost the entire season, but rookie Paul Perkins has finally usurped Rashad Jennings as the RB1 in New York. Perkins out-touched Jennings 16 to 13 in Week 16, and should be fully...
Emile Hirsch

Emile Hirsch worries hipsters don't watch horror movies anymore

Not everyone was happy Emile Hirsch was making “The Autopsy of Jane Doe.” It’s a horror movie, a genre not everyone respects. The actor remembers meeting with an acting teacher friend in Los Angeles. He showed her the script for the film, which involves two medical examiners (eventually played by Hirsch and Brian Cox) who find strange and terrifying things when working on the mysterious corpse of a young woman (Olwen Kelly). “She was just disgusted,” Hirsch recalls. “She said ‘Why are you doing...
Chris Sale is now in Boston, but don't be surprised if Dave Dombrowski continues to stack the rotation.

Danny Picard: New Year's resolutions for Bruins, Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics

As you may or may not know, I consider myself a predictions guy. I enjoy making a good prediction. But while we look ahead to a New Year, there are just too many unknowns for me to predict what’s going to happen in 2017. Therefore, I’ve chosen to tell you what promises I’d like Boston’s teams to make. Here’s what I hope will be their New Year’s resolutions, if you will: Bruins Let’s start with the only Boston team (in the four major sports) to not make the playoffs in 2016. As I write this, if...
A view during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on Nov. 26 in Killington.

We may finally be getting the ski season we deserve

It’s OK to admit it. We deserve this.  “We’re definitely owed a good year after last season,” sad Sarah Wojcik, director for marketing and communications at Ski Vermont, the Green Mountain State’s skiing trade group.  One year after one of the worst skiing weather seasons in recent memory, the 2016-17 skiing and riding season has shot out to a strong start in New England, where consistent snowfall and ideal snowmaking temperatures have resorts breathing a sigh of relief during the all-important...

Delta to cancel order for 18 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft
Raymond Gant, founder of volunteer clean up organization the Ray of Hope Project, with a group of volunteers.

Mayor assembles cabinet to clean up Philadelphia

Today 5:23 pm It's a sad fact of life for Philadelphians. On some blocks, litter, garbage and such eyesores as discarded mattresses or laundry dryers pollute the streets, sometimes for days. In six months, however, the city can expect to see a new "action plan" for grappling with litter and waste from the Zero Waste and Litter Cabinet, which Mayor Jim Kenney created by executive order last week. Nic Esposito, the cabinet's director, is someone who has dealt with the garbage like everyone else. "I just...

Aaron Hernandez during the Odin Lloyd trial last year.

Prosecutors say tattoos link Aaron Hernandez to double murder

Today 7:13 pm Prosecutors say two of Aaron Hernandez's tattoos link him to a 2012 murder, but lawyers for the former Patriots tight end want to block jurors from seeing the tattoos at the upcoming trial. Hernandez is charged with killing two men in a drive-by shooting after one of the men allegedly bumped into him at a bar in Boston. Hernandez pleaded not guilty to killing Daniel de Abreu, 29, and Safiro Furtado, 28. His trial is scheduled to start in February, WHDH reports. Shortly after the slayings,...
