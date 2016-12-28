Family escapes Brockton blaze

A Brockton family lost their home and were rushed to a hospital after a fire Tuesday.

A mother and her two young children were alone in the home when it caught fire around 2:30 a.m., WBZ reported.

Fueled by strong winds, the fire spread quickly, engulfing the entire porch.

“They were very lucky. Another few minutes and they probably wouldn’t have made it,” Brockton Fire Capt. Edward Williams said.

Investigators said the fire may have started near the fireplace. The family was alerted to the blaze by smoke detectors.