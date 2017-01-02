Police are investigating the death of a man who was trying to cross the road in East Boston Sunday.

Boston police were called to the area of 220 Saratoga Street around 6 a.m., WCVB reported. EMS reported the scene as tense and chaotic, and the victim, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead on scene.

The operator of the vehicle involved in the incident, Christopher Nalchajian, 33, of Lynn, was arrested a he attempted to walk away from the scene.

Nalchajian is being charged with operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing death/personal injury, and vehicular homicide.