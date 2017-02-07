ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, February 07, 2017
PHOTOS: Patriots parade through Boston to celebrate Super Bowl title

Call it victory. Call it vindication. Call it both.

It was a familiar, yet welcome sight in Boston on Tuesday as the duck boats fired up to carry the New England Patriots players and coaches for a victory lap around their city.

The historic win at Sunday's Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons brought elation to the Patriots faithful and led thousands of fans to line the parade route in Boston.

Fans, decked head to toe in New England gear, braved snow, sleet and 30-degree temperatures to get close to their team. Sidewalks were thick with people along the route, which stretched from the Hynes Convention Center to City Hall Plaza.

For fans, it was a moment of vindication after a season marred by the Deflategate scandal and a four-game suspension of their quarterback, Tom Brady. Fans still haven't forgiven NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for issuing the suspension.

Amid the Patriots-colored confetti and celebratory cheers were plenty of jeers going out to Goodell.

Patriots players reveled in their success, tossing balls back and forth with the crowd.

Rob Gronkowski, the team's injured but beloved tight end, caught, chugged and spiked a few beers in traditional fashion.

There were plenty of anti-Goodell signs lining the streets of Boston Tuesday.

Patriots victory parade nothing but sloppy fun

The fifth Patriots Super Bowl victory parade had it all. “Brady!, Brady!, Brady!” chants began erupting well before the 11 a.m. start to the near three hour long celebration throughout the streets of downtown Boston. A work scaffold with a sign that read “Falcon Construction” had fans – lined 8-10 rows deep by Boston Common – chanting, “tear it down!” The streets reeked of marijuana. Snow turned to rain, and then the rain disappeared right as confetti began to fall on the heads of Patriots...
Most Commented

