“Golden Shower” puns took social media by storm this past week, amidst the circulation of some unverified documents regarding the President-Elect’s alleged activities in a supposed Moscow hotel. While the jokes keep pouring, the allegations have yet to put any halt in Donald Trump’s Inauguration on Jan. 20.

If you're still looking for a place to watch it, Chef Brian Poe at Bukowski Tavern in Inman Square will host an early afternoon viewing party with a menu of satirically political delights. Chef's final set of satirical specials include a crisp keg of “Golden... Sunshine,” a Berliner Weissbier-style citrus-wheat beer made by 21st Amendment Brewery. In addition, Bukowski's will be offering free Ritz crackers, as a bow to that supposed aforementioned hotel.

This final salute to a peculiar election season begins at 11:30 a.m. on January 20 with the bar's screenings of both CNN and the Presidential Inauguration. Don’t miss out. This is history, folks.