The Independent is serving glitter cocktails for Valentine's Day

Whether you’re seeking sour, sweet or maybe even sparkly – the Independent in Union Square is your destination for Boomerang-worthy Valentine’s Day sips.

The Indo's Beverage Director Lauren Vigdor created a series of clever, shimmering cocktails exclusive to this year's ode to love. Her How To Make A Love Potion blends Applejack and Benedictine with three dashes of both Angostura and Peychaud’s bitters, topped with bubbles for your fancy pleasure. While Shade & Honey is a combination of vanilla spice rum, Velvet Falernum syrup and citrus. Both drinks include a pinch of Petal Luster Dust, a sparkly secret weapon found in the cake decorating aisle of any local arts and crafts store.

Vigdor says she came up with the idea to create the cocktails while working at River Bar, where she also serves as bar manager.

“We wanted to do a special cocktail menu for the premiere of 'Star Wars: Rogue One,' and I thought it would be fun to make a cocktail that looks like a galaxy," she explains. "I had used luster dust before in cake decorating, but wasn't positive it would work in a cocktail. I was pleasantly surprised by the results!”