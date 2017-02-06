ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, February 06, 2017
The Independent is serving glitter cocktails for Valentine's Day

Because booze and glitter were made for each other.

Whether you’re seeking sour, sweet or maybe even sparkly – the Independent in Union Square is your destination for Boomerang-worthy Valentine’s Day sips.

The Indo's Beverage Director Lauren Vigdor created a series of clever, shimmering cocktails exclusive to this year's ode to love. Her How To Make A Love Potion blends Applejack and Benedictine with three dashes of both Angostura and Peychaud’s bitters, topped with bubbles for your fancy pleasure. While Shade & Honey is a combination of vanilla spice rum, Velvet Falernum syrup and citrus. Both drinks include a pinch of Petal Luster Dust, a sparkly secret weapon found in the cake decorating aisle of any local arts and crafts store.

Vigdor says she came up with the idea to create the cocktails while working at River Bar, where she also serves as bar manager.

“We wanted to do a special cocktail menu for the premiere of 'Star Wars: Rogue One,' and I thought it would be fun to make a cocktail that looks like a galaxy," she explains. "I had used luster dust before in cake decorating, but wasn't positive it would work in a cocktail. I was pleasantly surprised by the results!”

Vigdor notes that How To Make A Love Potion’s light and slightly bittersweet taste is a great drink to start off the night with, while Shade & Honey’s sweet-tart spin on a daiquiri would pair well with something spicy.

Speaking of food, the Indo will offer a $45 three-course prix fixe for two to share in addition to their usual full menu for Valentine's week. This special menu and cocktails will be available Feb. 10-14, with an annual sour beer celebration on Feb. 12 called "Sour Sunday."

And for the love lorn, we asked Vigdor, who has witnesses to her share of bad (and great) dates from behind the bar, for her best advice. She says: “Don't try too hard to impress each other! You're just going to come off as a jerk. It seriously happens all the time. Respect one another and have a good time. If the first date takes that much work, I can't even imagine what a relationship would be like.”

If you go:

Feb. 10-14 at 5-11 p.m.
The Independent
75 Union Square
Sequin dress code is encouraged. 

If you can’t go:

How To Make A Love Potion

1 oz. Laird's Applejack
1/2 oz. Benedictine
3 dashes Angostura bitters
3 dashes Peychauds bitter
Pinch of Petal Luster Dust (Lauren recommends a combination of deep red and silver)

Stir ingredients together over ice, then s train into a champagne flute. T op with sparkling wine.

Priceless.

 

