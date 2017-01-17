ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 4:53 pm

13 happy movies now streaming to keep you sane in the Trump age

Stop reading the news. Take a couple hours off to watch something that won't drive you insane with fear.

Beverly Hills Cop, Clueless, The Princess Bride

"Beverly Hills Cop," "Clueless" and "The Princess Bride" are all fun, happy movies streaming now that will make you briefly forget about Donald Trump.

Paramount Pictures, Paramount Pictures, MGM

Photo:

You need a break. You can’t constantly pore over the news, bombard Facebook with earnest posts, tear out your hair over He Who Mustn’t (Constantly) Be Named. It’s just not healthy. So every now and then — during this unintentionally funny crapshow of an inauguration, but at other times over the next four to eight years as well — pencil in some Me Time. Maybe watch a nice movie that will allow your anxieties to chill, if only for a couple of hours. Here are some legit happy films you can stream now:

RELATED: Stream This: Don't look at your phone while streaming "It Follows"

‘The Princess Bride’
Netflix Instant
Is this Generation X’s favorite ever movie? Based on our purely anecdotal, non-scientific research, maybe! Rob Reiner’s fractured fairy tale, which finds room for linguistic debates and some R.O.U.S.es, even features a wraparound story in which the tale is being read to a sick Fred Savage. It makes him feel better, and it will probably help you, too.

A Hard Day's Night

Paul, George, Ringo and John stormed into cinematic history with Richard Lester's 1964 great "A Hard Day's Night."

Janus Films

Photo:

‘A Hard Day’s Night’
FilmStruck
The new cinephile-centric streaming service FilmStruck has exclusive dibs on The Beatles’ first movie, one of the purest explosions of joy ever committed to film. It was intended as a quickie cash-in on a presumably passing fad. Instead, the world got a dazzling and lightning fast whirligig of great music, excellent wordplay and absurdist jokes. The film’s MVP: George. (Hot take, though: “Help!” is better.)

O Brother Where Art Thou

John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson and George Clooney play escaped convicts scuttling about the deep South in the 1930s in the Coen brothers' "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"

Walt Disney

Photo:

‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’
Netflix Instant
Speaking of feel-good tunes, the ’30s-era folk music liberally peppered over the Coen brothers’ silly-serious escaped prisoner romp will act like a soothing balm over your soul. Back in the year 2000, the soundtrack wound up eclipsing the rest of the movie. That’s a shame: It’s the Coens at their most creative and dense, and funny face-making George Clooney is the best George Clooney.

Clueless

Brittany Murphy, Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash play teens riffing on Jane Austen in Amy Heckerling's "Clueless."

Paramount Pictures

Photo:

‘Clueless’
Netflix Instant
Up until last year’s “Love & Friendship,” our pick for the finest Jane Austen film adaptation was the “Emma” riff set in 1995 Los Angeles, featuring a popularity magnet named Cher (Alicia Silverstone) who says “Spartacus” as “Sparatacus.” Speaking of teen movies by Amy Heckerling, it’s worth noting that “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” touting Cameron Crowe’s first script, currently lives on Hulu.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

One of Marilyn Monroe's finest movies is 1953's "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

20th Century Fox

Photo:

‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’
Netflix Instant
We say this a lot, but it’s truly tragic: There just aren’t enough classic Hollywood movies available to stream (at least as part of big streaming service subscriptions). That’s doubly a shame because those are the happiest movies ever. At least you can dial up Howard Hawks’ blinding Technicolor musical, with Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell vamping about an ocean liner, digging for rich husbands. Monroe gets the title song, but Russell scores the even better “Ain’t There Anyone Here for Love?”, set in a gym amongst bizarrely unresponsive hunks.

The Wiz

That's Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell, Diana Ross and Ted Ross as the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion in 1978's "The Wiz."

Universal Pictures

Photo:

‘The Wiz’
Netflix Instant
You can’t find “The Wizard of Oz” on the big streamers, but you can find “The Wiz,” the 1978 film of the all-black version. Diana Ross may be a little too old to play Dorothy, but she’s still Diana Ross, and she eases on down lavish NYC sets with Michael Jackson (as the Scarecrow), Nipsey Russell (as the Tin Man), Richard Pryor (as the Wizard) and Lena Horne (as Glinda the Good Witch).

Chicken Run

We love a lot of things about the stop motion animation outfit Aardman, but what we love most of all is how they design mouths (as in "Chicken Run").

Dreamworks

Photo:

‘Chicken Run’
Netflix Instant
Everyone loves Pixar, but not enough are into Aardman, England’s goofier stop motion animation outfit. Their first feature, from 2000, can’t touch their Wallace and Gromit shorts, but it’s an absurdist delight, filled with bad puns, surprising sight gags and their signature style, where every creature, man and animal, has an astonishingly toothy smile.

Beverly Hills Cop

Judge Reinhold and John Astin never upstage Eddie Murphy throughout "Beverly Hills Cop."

Paramount Pictures

Photo:

‘Beverly Hills Cop’
Netflix Instant
Remember Eddie Murphy? He used to make movies, didn’t he? This action comedy was only his fourth film, and he already seemed like cinema’s most entertaining performer, cracking ad-libs and sticking it to The Man in his first solo gig, after “48 Hrs.”, “Trading Places” and the little-remembered “Best Defense.” A special shout-out to Gil Hill, the cop-turned-actor who plays his seriously no-nonsense boss. His sweary dressing-down of Murphy early on is the one time the star is upstaged. (Hulu has the series’ second and third outings, if that’s your thing.)

Working Girl

Oh my god, Melanie Griffith's 1988 hair in "Working Girl."

Twentieth Century Fox

Photo:

‘Working Girl’
Netflix Instant
We haven’t seen this since we were, uh, nine, and a little too young to understand or enjoy it. But we’re taking everyone’s word that this rom-com-drama, in which Melanie Griffith rises on Wall Street, is a deserved classic. And don’t you want to watch a strong woman plowing through a world of greedy businessmen right now?

Amelie

Audrey Tautou charmed her way into everyone's heart back circa 2001's "Amelie."

Miramax

Photo:

‘Amelie’
FilmStruck and Hulu
If you’ll recall, back in the early aughts, you couldn’t escape the movie where Audrey Tautou and her saucer-eyes and killer bangs went from matchmaker to reluctant love object. It’s French, it’s silly and it’s blindingly romantic. And it’s so busy, so filled with riches that you won’t even think about checking what horrors await on Twitter.

Barbershop

Ice Cube, right, made three "Barbershop"s, and one Queen Latifah-led spinoff, "Beauty Shop."

Paramount Pictures

Photo:

‘Barbershop’
Hulu
Soak up a very different though still hectic era: It was 2002, and Ice Cube gifted the world with a hang-out movie where the staff and clientele of a Chicago barbershop talked about the issues, busted each other’s balls and made controversial jokes about Rodney King, O.J. and even Rosa Parks. 

Modern Times

Here's arguably the most famous part of Charles Chaplin's 1936 feature "Modern Times."

Janus Films

Photo:

‘Modern Times’
FilmStruck
I mean, you could go with Charles Chaplin’s 1940 Hitler stab “The Great Dictator,” also on FilmStruck. But you might not be ready for a comedy making fun of a sitting demagogue right now. So why not go with the one about how technology dehumanizes the world’s working class? Chaplin’s burlesque finds hilarity in horrors, including at least four of his most iconic set pieces. (Hello, the stuck-in-the-gears bit.) FilmStruck has a ton of Chaplin, so you could go with this, “The Gold Rush,” “City Lights” or hours upon hours of his shorts.

‘Jackass: Number Two’
Hulu
Hear us out: This is a masterpiece — a non-stop parade of pain and filth and semi-self-aware homoeroticism. There’s no plot — just one creatively masochistic stunt after another, one involving chugged animal semen. One of the highest-ever grossing documentaries (because despite what people say, the three "Jackass" movies are documentaries), it provides a valuable service: for 92 minutes you’ll think only about other people’s unimaginable suffering. And at the end you’ll feel terrible for laughing non-stop.

Follow Matt Prigge on Twitter @mattprigge

More about Trump inauguration 2017

Despite showman reputation, Trump inauguration shaping up as low-key

Despite showman reputation, Trump inauguration shaping up as low-key

Donald Trump made his name with opulent hotels and a dramatic reality TV show, but his inauguration on Friday as the 45th U.S. president is shaping up as a more understated affair, with big names in entertainment staying away. Like those who came before him, Trump will take his oath on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building and lead a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, but there will be fewer official balls and less glitz and celebrity talent to welcome in the new president. Inaugurations have...
Trump accuses civil rights leader Lewis of lying on inaugurationThese Democrats are boycotting Trump's inauguration [12 Photos]
A big three of Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford and Carmelo Anthony would make the Celtics legit contenders to knock off the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

NBA trade rumors: Carmelo Anthony to Celtics or Lakers?

According to the New York Daily News’ Frank Isola, Carmelo Anthony told Knicks boss Phil Jackson that he wants to remain in New York. Jackson and Carmelo met on Tuesday, with Jackson reportedly straight up asking him if he “still wanted to be a Knick?” ESPN reported that no specific trades were discussed in the meeting and that both sides will “process the situation” in the coming days. In other words, Jackson will absolutely field calls for an Anthony trade in the coming weeks and if something...
9 to 5

We're about to (sort of) get a '9 to 5' reunion at the SAG Awards

No disrespect to “Grace and Frankie,” but lovely though it is it’s always felt like it’s missing something. Oh, we know what it is: It’s Dolly Parton! Thirty-six years ago, the singer/actress/Dollywood-owner was one-third of the stars of “9 to 5,” where she, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin took revenge against their sexist boss (Dabney Coleman). It was such a delight (and moneymaker) that there was talk of a no-brainer sequel — which never materialized, in part because Fonda wasn’t interested, and...
Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson are scheduled to meet this week.

Knicks' situation going from contaminated culture to toxicity

The Knicks are battered and bruised, both physically and in psyche.      Whether it’s Kristaps Porzingis and his ailing Achilles, Carmelo Anthony’s bruised ego, or the faces of key members of the squad, the Knicks (18-24) are spiraling.   Porzingis has missed the last three games for New York – all losses. The second-year forward could’ve been used on Monday, a 108-107 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks, where both Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony both missed point-blank shots at the rim as time...
The Bruins were embarrassed by the Islanders on Monday at TD Garden.

Bruins have been slackers when facing lowly NHL teams

Over the course of an 82-game regular season in the National Hockey League, there are going to be times when a team (even a very good one) simply fails to show up or seemingly nothing goes right in a given contest. However, after watching the Bruins (23-19-5) fall flat on their faces in Monday’s embarrassing 4-0 loss to the Islanders (17-17-8) at TD Garden, an alarming trend has emerged for this edition of the black and gold. That marked the third time already in only 47 games that Boston has...
Jets GM Mike Maccagnan was one of many big-name execs to attend the College Gridirion Showcase.

Giants, Jets take hard look at players at College Gridiron Showcase

Both the New York Giants and the New York Jets attended last week’s College Gridiron Showcase, the two teams sending multiple representatives to the scouting and combine event. The event drew some top-tier seniors who attracted nearly every NFL team as well as several Canadian Football League franchises. Per a league source, the Giants had five officials on hand at the event in Bedford, TX as they sent multiple scouts including Donnie Etheridge and David Boisture to check in on the several...
Beverly Hills Cop, Clueless, The Princess Bride

13 happy movies now streaming to keep you sane in the Trump age

You need a break. You can’t constantly pore over the news, bombard Facebook with earnest posts, tear out your hair over He Who Mustn’t (Constantly) Be Named. It’s just not healthy. So every now and then — during this unintentionally funny crapshow of an inauguration, but at other times over the next four to eight years as well — pencil in some Me Time. Maybe watch a nice movie that will allow your anxieties to chill, if only for a couple of hours. Here are some legit happy films you can stream...
Gigi Hadid on Jan. 16 — do you see it? DO YOU? 2Photos

Wait: Are Gigi & Zayn Engaged?!

To be, or not to be: that is the question. More specifically, to be engaged or not to be engaged. As in, are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik for real for real engaged? I have so many questions! RELATED: Kate Mara and Jamie Bell confirm engagement Gigi was spotted wearing a delicate gold band on a very special finger, which has me and Perez Hilton wondering whether things are hashtag happening, or if she's just, you know, wearing a random ring on her left ring finger. RELATED: Ciara still stands by...
Totally official.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell confirm engagement

It's official, you guys: Kate Mara and Billy Elliot — sorry, I mean Jamie Bell — are engaged! Her reps have confirmed it and everything. Squee! RELATED: 'Fantastic Four' is an example of how hard it is to make good movies The couple met on the set of the objectively not that great “Fantastic Four” reboot; so at the very least, we can be thankful that the union of two very beautiful people came out of an otherwise meh film. This will be Jamie’s second marriage, as he was married to Evan Rachel...

Most Commented

Capital curbs push Chinese firms to risky, costly dollar bonds
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

The goods at Mr. Bing

Chinese crepe sensation Mr. Bing gets a brick-and-mortar location

Today 4:30 pm After locking down Rookie of the Year at last year’s Vendy Awards, Mr. Bing has finally settled down into more permanent digs in Midtown. The Hong Kong restaurant-turned-NYC street vendor’s savory Chinese street crepes were the hit of Urbanspace Broadway Bites in winter 2015. Owner Brian Goldberg has stuck to the nomadic life, popping up at seasonal markets and street fairs in addition to catering gigs. RELATED: Eat Here Now: Coffeemania, Allora, Minton’s As of today though, you can get Mr...

Philadelphia

Jorge Alfaro has a brother who is also a catching prospect with the White Sox organization.

After tasting big leagues, Phillies prospect Jorge Alfaro doesn't want to go back

Today 5:00 pm Last season, catching prospect Jorge Alfaro went on a wild ride. After being traded to the Phillies organization as part of the Cole Hamels trade to the Rangers in 2015, Alfaro started the season in Double-A Reading where he tore minor league pitching apart (he started the season hitting .500 (18-for-36) — winning the minor league player of the month award before suffering a minor injury midseason. He hit .285 and flashed a little power with 15 homers and 67 RBI for the Fightins' and was called...

Boston

A big three of Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford and Carmelo Anthony would make the Celtics legit contenders to knock off the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

NBA trade rumors: Carmelo Anthony to Celtics or Lakers?

Today 6:00 pm According to the New York Daily News’ Frank Isola, Carmelo Anthony told Knicks boss Phil Jackson that he wants to remain in New York. Jackson and Carmelo met on Tuesday, with Jackson reportedly straight up asking him if he “still wanted to be a Knick?” ESPN reported that no specific trades were discussed in the meeting and that both sides will “process the situation” in the coming days. In other words, Jackson will absolutely field calls for an Anthony trade in the coming weeks and if something...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News