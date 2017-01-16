ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 16, 2017
Today 12:04 pm

Stream This: Don't look at your phone while watching 'It Follows'

Also new to streaming is the fiery Brazilian drama "Aquarius" and the '70s classic "The Friends of Eddie Coyle."

It Follows

Maika Monroe plays a teen plagued by an evil supernatural force in David Robert Mitchell's "It Follows."

Radius-TWC

Photo:

‘It Follows’
Netflix Instant

You don’t want to casually watch this crossover indie horror success story like you would most things on your TV — your phone in hand, live tweeting and texting out cat photos. You probably won’t be able to. David Robert Mitchell’s fright-a-thon commands your attention not only because it’s good, but because it trains you how to watch it. As various teens try to avoid zombie-like creatures only they can see, you’re slowly conditioned to scan every widescreen frame, keeping an eye out for any rando who suddenly makes a slow beeline for our heroes. (Think of it as a freaky, cinematic version of “Where’s Waldo?”) Glance down even for a second and you’ll miss out. So don’t.

RELATED: Stream This: "Captain America: Civil War" is on Netflix, but so is "Hugo"

Aquarius

The great Sonia Braga plays a woman trying to save her longtime apartment from hissable developers in "Aquarius."

Vitagraph

Photo:

‘Aquarius’
Netflix Instant

If you need a movie hero to get you through the next to eight years, can we recommend Dona Clara, the protagonist of Kleber Mendonca Filho’s Brazilian drama? A fiery retired music journalist played by the great Sonia Braga, she finds herself beset upon by oily developers, who want to chuck her from her longtime seaside apartment. And at every point Dona stands her ground, her head held high and firm. She’s not just being righteously obstinate; she wants to preserve the past, which always exists in the present: in the furniture that’s been passed between the generations; in the old music that makes up her country’s identity; and in the pain running through Dona’s life that has only made her stronger. This is someone who’d never let some meddling, lying, gaslighting businessmen shut her down.

The Friends of Eddie Coyle

Robert Mitchum has never looked more ragged than he did in 1973's "The Friends of Eddie Coyle."

Janus Films

Photo:

‘The Friends of Eddie Coyle’
FilmStruck

Somewhat ignored upon release, this gutter noir can now be seen as one of ’70s New Hollywood’s under sung greats, and one of the rare crime movies that understands that, for most, crime doesn’t pay much more than minimum wage. Robert Mitchum, his face sagged like a Saint Bernard dog and his body weighed down by a lifetime of rotgut whiskey, plays a bakery driver-cum-gunrunner. When his latest gig goes awry, he gets fingered by police and the mob alike. There’s no glamour to be had — just working class stiffs in a deadly business, where life is cheap and even one of the great screen hunks is reduced to some shlub who only gets worked up about hockey. See it and weep.

Follow Matt Prigge on Twitter @mattprigge

Live by Night

When actors direct: What a Ben Affleck film tells us about Ben Affleck

In “Live by Night,” Ben Affleck plays the sleepiest gangster in gangster movie history. As Joe Coughlin, a World War I vet-turned-bootlegger, he trods about as if on powerful painkillers, and he whispers through the narration track with less enthusiasm, somehow, than Harrison Ford’s studio-enforced muttering over the theatrical cut of “Blade Runner.” What director is to blame for a performance this wooden? Ben Affleck, as it turns out. Ben Affleck the actor is even more dull and distant in Ben...
John Tavares and Ryan Strome talk things over.

Same old issues continue to plague Islanders

The scene was the Barclays Center press conference room. Standing in front of the Islanders backdrop, Jack Capuano bared his frustrations with his team to a room of reporters.  It was a moment that, honestly, could have taken place in October or November or December. “We signed some guys for reasons,” Capuano said after the Islanders’ 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Jan. 11, according to the New York Post.  “We want to give those guys an opportunity.” Without mentioning Andrew Ladd and Jason...
Ron Burgundy ... err, Ron Baker, should be the new face of the Knicks' franchise.

Crunch Time: Ron Baker is Ron Burgundy, Roger Goodell is a fraud

The best dirt from around the sports world on Monday, Jan. 16:   ‘I’m Ron Baker???” Sports has never been more entwined with entertainment, so if you’re a sports franchise that’s going nowhere in the standings – why not give the people what they want? Knicks reserve guard Ron Baker, who looks like a Von Erich brother from 1980s Texas pro wrestling, has become a fan favorite at MSG and a favorite in the Knicks’ locker room. He even cracked the Knicks’ starting lineup Monday against Atlanta. The...
Rebecca Ness, Don't vote for an asshole, Gouache and graphite on paper, 6.5 x 7.5 inches3Photos

'Re·volt·ing' stages a one-night artistic response to inauguration day

On inauguration day, protests of all sorts will surely be taking place across America. A display of protest will also be happening in the Distillery Gallery in South Boston — but of the artistic persuasion. Titled "re·volt·ing: an art show in protest," this one-night pop-up show on Jan. 20 will display works inspired by America’s political climate. More than 40 artists and curators will be showing works in styles ranging from portraiture and drawing to sculptural pieces and performance art....
William Regal introduces the UK tournament.

WWE Talk: The UK Tournament and the globalization of pro wrestling

This past weekend, the WWE Network held the first ever United Kingdom Championship Tournament. With the success of the Cruiserweight Tournament, WWE apparently thought if they produced any kind of international tournament, it would get the same buzz. But it doesn’t seem like many fans were talking about this special. While the Cruiserweight invitational was a weekly program spanning a few weeks, the UK Championship Tournament was aired in one weekend. Held in the relatively smaller venue of the...
Abigail Merlis and Graham Johns of Boston Ballet II in George Balanchine's Haeiff Divertimento.

Boston Ballet’s BB@home Series gives a peek at the future of the corps

This winter, the Boston Ballet will open their rehearsal space in the South End for the exclusive 2017 BB@home Series. Over the intimate three performances — featuring the main company and Boston Ballet II (BBII), the ballet’s second company — artistic director Mikko Nissinen and world-renowned choreographer William Forsythe will also take the stage. The series begins with a program featuring BBII’s performances of George Balanchine’s “Haieff Divertimento”; Jaime Sierra’s all-male ensemble...
Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse get cozy in Mexico

Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse get cozy in Mexico

Seems that former Bradley Cooper flame Suki Waterhouse has had enough of “silver linings” and is all about “The Force” these days. TMZ posted photos of the 25-year-old canoodling in paradise with “Rogue One” star Diego Luna on a recent trip to Tulum, Mexico. The 37-year-old actor and Suki recently co-starred in cannibal thriller, "The Bad Batch," alongside Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa and Giovanni Ribisi. No word on when the relationship kicked off or if they're even official, and the...
Aaron Rodgers will more or less be asked to single-handedly carry the Packers past the Falcons.

5 match ups to watch for in NFC, AFC championships (Le'Veon Bell vs. Patriots, Aaron Rodgers vs. the world)

There is little doubt the offenses (and the quarterbacks) are the stars in the NFL's Final Four, which will kick off with a doubleheader Sunday afternoon.  And while we know that either the Packers or Falcons will face the Steelers or Patriots in Super Bowl 51 next month, the playoffs have already shown that underdog or favorite — anything can happen. As we prepare for two more weeks of football before a long offseason, here are the five most interesting match ups to pay attention to: 1....

Too soon to say if Italy needs fresh measures to curb deficit: minister
Mike Grella looks to be on the verge of completing a speedy recovery.

Red Bulls expect Mike Grella to be healthy, ready to go in new season

Today 4:25 pm Mike Grella appears to be ready and fit for the Red Bulls upcoming training camp as offseason surgery and rehab appears to have progressed on-time. An influential midfielder and a near constant starter on the wing for head coach Jesse Marsch the past two years, Grella played the last couple of months of the season with an injury that forced him to eventually go under the knife. Still, Grella enjoyed a very strong start to the 2016 season and finished with a very solid seven goals and six...

Jahlil Okafor's days in Philly may very well be numbered.

NBA trade rumors: Sixers to audition Jahlil Okafor as deadline nears

Today 2:06 pm It can't be easy being Sixers' head coach Brett Brown, or their GM Bryan Colangelo. The two have been juggling the usage of their three big men, Jahlil Okafor, Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel, and have received stark criticsm all season. With Embiid turning into the 76ers' superstar of the future, there is lively debate as to the fates for Okafor and Noel — gifted offensive and defensive centers respectively — and who will be moved prior to the Feb. 23 trade deadline. After sitting on the bench to...

Rebecca Ness, Don't vote for an asshole, Gouache and graphite on paper, 6.5 x 7.5 inches3Photos

'Re·volt·ing' stages a one-night artistic response to inauguration day

Today 3:07 pm On inauguration day, protests of all sorts will surely be taking place across America. A display of protest will also be happening in the Distillery Gallery in South Boston — but of the artistic persuasion. Titled "re·volt·ing: an art show in protest," this one-night pop-up show on Jan. 20 will display works inspired by America’s political climate. More than 40 artists and curators will be showing works in styles ranging from portraiture and drawing to sculptural pieces and performance art....
