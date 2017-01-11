Remember when “7th Heaven” father/“father”-turned-disgraced actor Stephen Collins confessed to molesting underaged girls? Us too! However, it apparently doesn’t seem to be as big of a deal as we remember back in the day — at least not in a professional setting.

According to Life & Style, series creator Brenda Hampton says she’s stoked on the idea of a reunion of the religious-ish show. And if she does one, you can bet Collins would be there!

“I would include him,” she told the pub. “I think all the actors would like to do a reunion show. It would be really fun!” Despite being “very, very shocked” by Collins’ indiscretions/criminal behavior, Hampton said she wouldn’t write him out all.

Perhaps she can follow Catherine Hicks’ suggestion and write him in — as a corpse.