ADVERTISEMENT
Friday, February 03, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 5:02 pm

Ad for 'The Handmaid's Tale' ready to bum out Super Bowl viewers

The forthcoming miniseries based on Margaret Atwood's dystopian classic will run in the middle of gridiron action.

The Handmaid's Tale

It's pretty awesome that the ad for "The Handmaid's Tale," the forthcoming miniseries adaptation of Margaret Atwood's terrifying 1985 novel about a dystopia in which women are no longer citizens, will be slipped into the Super Bowl airing.

MGM, Hulu

Photo:

You’re watching the Super Bowl. You’re eating nachos, or maybe kale chips. You’re drinking beer, or perhaps beet juice. You’re pretending that football isn’t a barbaric sport, probably because, like most people, you didn’t see that Will Smith movie about the NFL burying reports about the sometimes-fatal effects of concussions. (‘Was it called ‘Concussion?'' you ask yourself, then forget before you can check your smartphone.)

They cut to commercial. Watching Super Bowl commercials has long been a tradition, sometimes as important as the game itself, for reasons you can’t quite remember and which frankly seems weird now that you think about it. ‘Did we collectively decide to pay attention, even rewatch and discuss, Super Bowl commercials before companies starting paying obscene amounts of money on them or after?’ you ask yourself while laughing at some celebrity peddling underwear or Kaopectate.

Then comes an ad that doesn’t quite fit in with the usual merriment and commerce. There are no jokes. It’s for a TV show but it doesn’t look fun. It does feature a famous face, though: Elisabeth Moss. But she doesn’t look happy. She’s clad in a full-length red gown with a white hoodie, as are scores of other women. She appears to live in a world that looks half 18th century, half two years from now. We see her daughter forcibly removed from her clutches as she screams.

In voiceover, she tells us she can’t say her name, while we hear rumblings about how women’s only purpose is to serve male guardians. At other points we see screaming masses, Moss walking down a hallway with a large, burlap gag over her mouth, a dangling noose swaying in the breeze.

RELATED: Stream This: Hooray, even "Finding Dory" is political now

Welcome to the 30-second ad for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a Hulu miniseries launching April 26.

‘Have I heard of this before?’ you ask yourself. Then you remember some clickbait article you read one time — something like “11 Dystopian Novels to Prepare You for Donald Trump's Presidency.” You’ve pored over so many of these things — over lunch at work, at night before turning off the light — that it’s all a bit of a blur.

Bits of intel come back to you, flooding in from the deep recesses of your mind. It’s based on a Margaret Atwood book from the mid-’80s, you think. It involves a near-future where America has become a theocracy and all women have been stripped of rights. Our lead character, played by Moss, exists solely to give birth to babies, which she will never be able to keep.

You recall the writer of his clickbait explained her or his fear that this is where the United States is heading, now that it has a reckless president with a Stalin-loving chief strategist, plus a VP trying to Make America Religious Again. With that, you’re snapped out of your Super Bowl fog, worried about the world again, but perversely amused at the uncanny timing — that TV producers have a “Handmaid’s Tale” show ready for whatever horrors await us some three months into the Trump presidency.

You make a mental note to watch it in April, maybe even read the book beforehand. And isn’t there a movie from 1990, you half-recall? It starred Natasha Richardson and… Faye Dunaway? Then you wonder if you could even watch a show about horrors that could possibly come to pass.

Then there’s an ad where a famous actor who hasn’t been popular since 1986 and is kind of a living joke, and at the end they sell you car tires. And you go back to eating your nachos or kale chips, thinking about how jarring yet wonderful it was to be dragged back to thoughts of our potentially grim future, if only for 30 seconds.

(Oh, and by the way, you can watch the ad now, two days before it airs:)

Follow Matt Prigge on Twitter @mattprigge

More about MATT PRIGGE

Tim Sutton

Tim Sutton thinks you need to see dark movies like 'Dark Night' too

Tim Sutton recognizes that now’s not the best time to open a movie about people being killed in a movie theater. At the same time, it could be the perfect time. With his third feature, “Dark Night,” which bowed at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, the filmmaker has made an art film-thriller inspired by the 2012 Aurora, Colorado shooting during a showing of “The Dark Knight Rises.” It’s not a recreation of it, though. Instead it’s set during the day of a similar tragedy, following around six...
Stream This: Hooray, even 'Finding Dory' is political nowAre we living in an age-reversed version of 1968's 'Wild in the Streets'?Interview: Hilarie Burton on 'Growing Up Smith' and when moms went back to work
How to score free food on Super Bowl Sunday

How to score free food on Super Bowl Sunday

Papagayo will pick up the check should the Pats take home the LI trophy on Super Bowl Sunday. The   contemporary Mexican chain — which boasts three city locations in Downtown Crossing, Southie and Assembly Row — will pay 100 percent of your food bill following a win for diners who opt to eat-in Feb. 5. Even if they lose (sorry), the restaurant will offer a 50 percent discount on all checks. That means, your chorizo-ladened queso fundido, chili tempura cauliflower tacos or chicken tinga burritos...
The Handmaid's Tale

Ad for 'The Handmaid's Tale' ready to bum out Super Bowl viewers

You’re watching the Super Bowl. You’re eating nachos, or maybe kale chips. You’re drinking beer, or perhaps beet juice. You’re pretending that football isn’t a barbaric sport, probably because, like most people, you didn’t see that Will Smith movie about the NFL burying reports about the sometimes-fatal effects of concussions. (‘Was it called ‘Concussion?'' you ask yourself, then forget before you can check your smartphone.) They cut to commercial. Watching Super Bowl commercials has long been...
Marcus Cannon and Nate Solder have done a terrific job keeping Tom Brady upright this season.

Nate Solder, Marcus Cannon stabilizing forces on Patriots' O-line

It's true that an NFL team will only go as far as its quarterback will take it.  But the quarterback will only go as far as his offensive line will take him. So, could you say an NFL team will only go as far as its offensive line will take it? If that's the case, it explains why the Patriots are playing in Super Bowl LI. We saw what happened last season when a patchwork Patriots offensive was line ripped apart in the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos. It wasn't a total surprise....
Anatole Abang with the New York Red Bulls.

Source: Anatole Abang's European adventure may not be over

Anatole Abang’s European adventure may not be done yet as the on-loan New York Red Bulls forward is not heading back to MLS but may be extending his stay across the Atlantic. Last summer, Abang was loaned by the Red Bulls to Hobro in Denmark’s First Division, the Cameroonian international getting the chance to play in Europe and maintain match fitness for his national team. “He won’t be returning to MLS,” a source close to the situation tells Metro. But what appears to be happening right now is...
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins will be one of the top names on the NFL free agent market this March.

When does 2017 NFL free agency start, begin? When is football combine?

One could easily make the case that the NFL offseason is just as big as the NBA, MLB or NHL regular season at this point as every football fan-base wants to keep up with free agency and the draft. Here is a look at the most important dates in the coming months.   Wednesday, Feb. 15: First day for teams to designate franchise players Tuesday, Feb. 28: Monday, March 6: NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Wednesday, March 1: Deadline for teams to designate franchise or...
Alshon Jeffery will be the top unrestricted free agent name available at wide receiver.

2017 NFL free agents list - QB, WR, RB, TE football free agency guide

Here is a glance at the top offensive (skill) free agents on the market for 2017. Unrestricted quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends are listed, along with their team from this past season.   QB Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins Ryan Fitzpatrick, New York Jets Case Keenum, Los Angeles Rams Shaun Hill, Minnesota Vikings Matt Schaub, Atlanta Falcons Matt McGloin, Oakland Raiders E.J. Manuel, Buffalo Bills Blaine Gabbert, San Franciso 49ers Matt Cassel, Tennessee Titans Mark...
Odd couple: Rob Gronkowski and Jeffrey Tambor pair up for Tide to show America "a better way to clean." 

Jeffrey Tambor on not bro-ing out with Gronk for the Super Bowl

Jeffrey Tambor is a legendary funnyman, from “The Larry Sanders Show” to “Arrested Development.” This Super Bowl Sunday, you’ll see the Emmy award-winning "Transparent" actor do his thing opposite the New England Patriots’ Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski in a spot for Tide.  The 72-year-old actor calls in from Houston for the big game to talk about dabbing (really), his debut memoir “Are You Anybody,” and how he has no idea what "bro-ing out" is. Related: Kathryn Hahn on 'Bad Moms 2' and her Super Bowl...
With Boston vs. Atlanta: Improv, beer and barbecue are all on the line

With Boston vs. Atlanta: Improv, beer and barbecue are all on the line

With bets placed with rival Atlanta locales, some Boston area establishments have more on the line than just pride. Here’s what’s really at stake:  Boston’s Improv Asylum vs. Atlanta’s Dad’s Club Losing city sends their finest improv cast members to perform at the winner’s venue — in their champion jerseys. Sad! But still, funny! RELATED: Where to watch Super Bowl LI in Boston Sam Adam vs. SweetWater Brewing Co. Losing brewery works at the winner’s brewhouse for a day, wearing the winning...

Most Commented

From Wall Street to Wisconsin, brokers cheer Trump's order
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Anatole Abang with the New York Red Bulls.

Source: Anatole Abang's European adventure may not be over

Today 3:09 pm Anatole Abang’s European adventure may not be done yet as the on-loan New York Red Bulls forward is not heading back to MLS but may be extending his stay across the Atlantic. Last summer, Abang was loaned by the Red Bulls to Hobro in Denmark’s First Division, the Cameroonian international getting the chance to play in Europe and maintain match fitness for his national team. “He won’t be returning to MLS,” a source close to the situation tells Metro. But what appears to be happening right now is...

Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 201736Photos

PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 2017

Today 1:14 pm The 25th annual Wing Bowl descended upon The Wells Fargo Center this morning, with thousands in attendance. The annual all-you-can-eat wings contest was founded in 1993 by Philly talk radio hosts, Angelo Cataldi and Al Morganti. Since the beginning, competitors from around the world were welcome to participate, but this year, only Pennsylvania residents were eligible. The winner, Bob “Notorius B.O.B.” Shoudt downed 409 wings to win Wing Bowl 25. As his prize, he took home $10,000, a Hyundai...

Boston

How to score free food on Super Bowl Sunday

How to score free food on Super Bowl Sunday

Today 4:08 pm Papagayo will pick up the check should the Pats take home the LI trophy on Super Bowl Sunday. The   contemporary Mexican chain — which boasts three city locations in Downtown Crossing, Southie and Assembly Row — will pay 100 percent of your food bill following a win for diners who opt to eat-in Feb. 5. Even if they lose (sorry), the restaurant will offer a 50 percent discount on all checks. That means, your chorizo-ladened queso fundido, chili tempura cauliflower tacos or chicken tinga burritos...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News