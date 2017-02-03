Stream This: Hooray, even 'Finding Dory' is political now

‘Finding Dory’

So "Finding Dory" is political now. "Finding Dory." The new-ish Pixar movie. It was the film Donald Trump was watching last weekend while protesters raged against his "Muslim ban" — a nice, animated delight about families being reunited, screened in the White House while real ones were being torn apart outside. We long for a simpler time, when light, funny, creative entertainments — featuring a talking octopus driving a truck — didn't suddenly seem topical. Anyway, of course the Big Cheeto didn't get the messages about how we work better together, how we should look out for each other, how the real villains are heartless systems that keep us apart. So, parents, sit your kiddie in front of this. That way they can learn lessons they certainly won't be getting from the new President of the United States.

‘A Separation’

Speaking of the immigration ban: Among the many currently blocked from entering our country is Ashgar Farhadi, one of the world's finest filmmakers, who just happens to hail from Iran. He won't be attending this year's Academy Awards, at which his latest — the excellent "The Salesman," now in select theaters — is nominated for Best Foreign-Language Film. If you don't live in a city showing it, you can head to FilmStruck and watch "A Separation," a Farhadi that already did win an Oscar, back in 2011. An Ibsen-esque drama about a divorcing couple that inadvertently almost destroys a low-income family, it betrays its maker as a deep humanist, insightful about how good people can't always control their worst instincts. It'd be a masterpiece even if it wasn't, in its way, yet another "movie of the moment."

