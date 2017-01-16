Seems that former Bradley Cooper flame Suki Waterhouse has had enough of “silver linings” and is all about “The Force” these days. TMZ posted photos of the 25-year-old canoodling in paradise with “Rogue One” star Diego Luna on a recent trip to Tulum, Mexico.

The 37-year-old actor and Suki recently co-starred in cannibal thriller, "The Bad Batch," alongside Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa and Giovanni Ribisi. No word on when the relationship kicked off or if they're even official, and the Tulum Instagram posts from the Brit "it girl" model are currently Diego-free. But thanks to those privacy-violating paps — you can't say, "Pics or it didn't happen."