The new year has barely begun, but 2017 may already have a new power couple.

Drake and Jennifer Lopez have certainly been making their relationship Instagram official, cuddling in a hotel room and kissing during an event called the Winter Wonderland Prom in Las Vegas last week — nothing weird about a 17-year age difference at a high school dance — then spending NYE together and being spotted by TMZ the next day gambling at the MGM Grand.

But here's where things get tricky. Page Six reports that the “prom” was part of a music video shoot for a new song the two are working on. “This relationship is fake, it is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together,” according to their sources. “If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it.”

Except Drizzy, 30, and J.Lo, 47, both tend to keep their dating lives strictly to the celebrity set, so privacy isn’t exactly their top priority. That said, we know what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Odds on this one being legit? Don’t bet the block.