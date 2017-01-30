ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 30, 2017
Today 3:43 pm

Azealia Banks defends Trump; starts beef with Rihanna

Sigh. Azealia Banks must be very, very bored.

Azealia Banks — a singer who spends more of her time trolling people on social media than she does putting out actual music — got into a bit of a tiff with singer/songwriter/professional kween Rihanna over Instagram and it got really ugly. It all started when Rihanna took to Twitter to bash President Trump’s executive ban, calling the news devastating. “America is being ruined right before our eyes!” the “Work” singer wrote. “What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

Banks wasn’t having it. According to People, she came for Rihanna in a series of Instagram posts that have now conveniently been deleted, and suggested that Rihanna and other celebrities speaking out against the president should shut up and sit down. Okay, girl.

Rihanna came back with the quickness, posting an Instagram post alluding to the fact that the "212" rapper practices witchcraft and sacrifices chickens. Yes, chickens.

the face you make when you a immigrant 🇧🇧 #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens.

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

From there, it got increasingly maddening, with Banks accusing Rihanna of um, growing up and playing soccer in a dirt yard with a coconut? Which seems really, really unnecessarily detailed. She also slut-shamed Riri and accused her of a drug addiction, according to Us Weekly, saying “I… open my legs for any and every motherf--ker who I think I can get to write me songs or buy me drugs. I can barely perform because I line my brown blunts with crystal meth.” Rihanna, in her own fashion, responded with a series of very well-lit selfies.

The thing about it is, the troubled rapper has a history of provoking celebrities who are more famous than her for attention, and insulting them in a variety of very colorful ways. I am mostly under the impression that Rihanna can do no wrong, and I’m not even that big of a fan of her music. I just know and can see that she is perfection personified and that she is way too famous to even be letting anyone get under her skin. At the end of the day, Rihanna is still going to be famous, and Banks is still going to be less famous. 

So let's just move on, shall we?

MIT students at a rally at Copley Square on Saturday, standing in solidarity with international classmates.

Colleges fear long-term effects of Trump's temporary refugee ban

It didn't take long after President Trump announced a temporary ban on certain immigrants that universities in the state and across the country began speaking out. In a letter titled, “We Are All Harvard,” university president Drew Faust announced that the school was now looking to hire its first Muslim chaplain to provide guidance and support to students. “Thousands of students and scholars and visitors come to Harvard each year from all over the globe,” she wrote. Officials from colleges...
Asa Butterfield

Asa Butterfield on finally being funny in 'The Space Between Us'

Poor Asa Butterfield: He’s never been allowed to be funny. The former child actor has done Holocaust dramas (“The Boy with the Striped Pajamas”). He’s played an orphan (“Hugo”) and a drug addict (“Ten Thousand Saints”). He was a young military leader (in space!) in “Ender’s Game.” But not till “The Space Between Us” did he get to clown around. “It was difficult to get my head into that state, where I think, ‘I don’t have to be too serious now,’” Butterfield tells us. “I can just do whatever and...
It's high time that there's a Women's Royal Rumble.

WWE Talk: Women only Royal Rumble should be in the works

It’s a lesson we learn as wrestling fans time and time again, and that’s to never get your hopes up. Last night’s Royal Rumble event wasn’t bad. Not bad at all. Two great Heavyweight Championship matches for both brands, and a fairly unexpected Rumble winner in Randy Orton. While Orton is a main event caliber superstar, he wasn’t exactly among the favorites to win; especially while he’s bowing to the whims of Bray Wyatt. It’s an interesting story arc indeed, and one that will bring Randy Orton...
Raoul Peck

Raoul Peck on 'I Am Not Your Negro' and why we need James Baldwin

Raoul Peck is happy James Baldwin is back in the news. With the rise of Black Lives Matters came frank talk about race. That talk has often been peppered with Baldwin quotes. In the likes of his novel “Go Tell it on the Mountain” and his essay book “The Fire Next Time,” the legendary writer proved himself one of the most insightful, passionate and articulate commentators of the civil rights era. And alas, his words still ring true in 2017. “When you read Baldwin, you feel like underlining...
From left: Mahershala Ali, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Harbour were among the celebrities making political statements at the 2017 SAG Awards. 

Should entertainers get political?

Since the inauguration of President Donald Trump, celebrities have stepped up the activism. At last night's SAG Awards, winners took the opportunity to renounce his recent immigration ban.  It kicked off with the night's first winner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who delivered a moving acceptance speech after winning the Best Actress Award in a Comedy Series for “Veep."  “My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France,” she said. “I’m an American patriot. And I love this country, and...
Subway sheisters. 

See the all female cast of ‘Ocean’s Eight’ ride the subway

Looks like the “Ocean’s” franchise is staying afloat. We got a sneak peek at “Ocean’s 8,” an all-female “Ocean’s Eleven” spin-off out this summer, when Warner Brothers released this photo of the cast riding the subway.  Sandra Bullock leads the pack as Debbie Ocean, the rumored sister to George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway and more make up the slick gang of robbers.  Because this is an Ocean’s flick, it will center around a blowout...
One Way or Another

Watch obscure movies made by women of color at BAM

One Way or Another: Black Women's Cinema, 1970-1991 BAMcinematek Feb. 3 through Feb. 23 Of last year’s top 250 highest grossing films, only seven-percent were directed by women. That’s a two-percent decline from the year before. Female filmmakers have always had a hard time breaking into the business, to say nothing of women of color. RELATED: Stream This: Films that are (or should have been) nominated for Oscars Just look at the two dozen-or-so titles in BAM’s series “One Way or Another: Black...
San Fermin

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'Really,' A Fish Called Wanda' and CRASHfest come to town

THEATER Really Company One presents the New England premiere of this play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, about two women sifting through the work of a deceased photographer they both knew, searching for insight into his life and mind. But is there any insight to be found there? What does art really tell us about the artist? What does it really tell us about anything?  Through Feb. 12 Matter and Light Gallery, 63 Thayer St., Boston $15-$25, c1really.brownpapertickets.com   ARTS I Dread to Think … Liz...

Joel Embiid will not be playing for a short while.
Isaac Mizrahi

Isaac Mizrahi could've been like Kanye West in a different world

Today 3:51 pm Isaac Mizrahi’s first love wasn’t fashion — it was singing. The Brooklyn-born designer of everything from red carpet couture to Target’s most coveted collaboration was already a star in the ‘70s, just not for his stitching. “I’m just a big ham, ever since I was a kid,” says Mizrahi, who at 8 started doing female impersonations in his driveway "for anybody who would listen. People used to beg me because I was great; I used to sound just like Judy Garland. “If the world were a different place, I...

Joel Embiid will not be playing for a short while.

Joel Embiid (knee injury) won't play for at least three games

Today 4:32 pm Even though he was seen warming up, lightly, Monday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center ahead of Philly's make-up game against the Kings, the team announced Joel Embiid wasn't available to play. In fact, with three to four days on the sideline, Embiid will not be playing either in Dallas on Wednesday or San Antonio Thursday. "There's no red flags here. We're just going overboard," Brett Brown told the media Monday. He is listed as out with a knee injury, but it could just be precautionary...

