Azealia Banks — a singer who spends more of her time trolling people on social media than she does putting out actual music — got into a bit of a tiff with singer/songwriter/professional kween Rihanna over Instagram and it got really ugly. It all started when Rihanna took to Twitter to bash President Trump’s executive ban, calling the news devastating. “America is being ruined right before our eyes!” the “Work” singer wrote. “What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!

Banks wasn’t having it. According to People , she came for Rihanna in a series of Instagram posts that have now conveniently been deleted, and suggested that Rihanna and other celebrities speaking out against the president should shut up and sit down. Okay, girl. Rihanna came back with the quickness, posting an Instagram post alluding to the fact that the "212" rapper practices witchcraft and sacrifices chickens. Yes, chickens.

From there, it got increasingly maddening, with Banks accusing Rihanna of um, growing up and playing soccer in a dirt yard with a coconut? Which seems really, really unnecessarily detailed. She also slut-shamed Riri and accused her of a drug addiction, according to Us Weekly, saying “I… open my legs for any and every motherf--ker who I think I can get to write me songs or buy me drugs. I can barely perform because I line my brown blunts with crystal meth.” Rihanna, in her own fashion, responded with a series of very well-lit selfies.

The thing about it is, the troubled rapper has a history of provoking celebrities who are more famous than her for attention, and insulting them in a variety of very colorful ways. I am mostly under the impression that Rihanna can do no wrong, and I’m not even that big of a fan of her music. I just know and can see that she is perfection personified and that she is way too famous to even be letting anyone get under her skin. At the end of the day, Rihanna is still going to be famous, and Banks is still going to be less famous.

So let's just move on, shall we?