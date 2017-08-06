Aaron Carter comes out as bisexual

Aaron Carter has just admitted that he’s attracted to both women and men, which is obviously totally fine. But also? I’d like to personally reach out to and thank the 29-year-old for consistently bringing us things to talk about on Sundays. Otherwise we’d be minding our business, brunching and watching “Game of Thrones.” So, thanks dude!

The recently arrested Carter took to Twitter to share a very long screenshot from his Notes app, which I, on principle, still hate.

"There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighting on my chest for nearly half of my life," he started.

“This doesn’t bring me shame,” he said. “Just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age, and when I was around 13 years old, I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17 years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to, who I also worked with and grew up with.”

He then goes on to talk about music being his temple, but this isn’t really about the music, is it? He also quoted Boy George, saying "I've never felt as though I didn't belong, I just acted as though I did." OK!

Carter has had a rough couple of months, having recently been arrested for a DUI and rambling incoherently on his Twitter afterwards. He also admitted to having an eating disorder.

Bravo to Carter for feeling like he could finally come out as bisexual. Even if it was for the attention — it’s still very brave.