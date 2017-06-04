Alec Baldwin would like to make Kathy Griffin’s debacle about himself

Last week, Kathy Griffin came under fire for posting a video of her holding a bloody replica of President Trump’s decapitated head. Then, she held a mostly incoherent conference to tell us all why, exactly, she decided to die on this particular hill. She cried! She hired a civil rights lawyer, for some reason. All in all there were some interesting choices.

Now, Alec Baldwin — a dude who regularly refuses to take responsibility for his actions, despite being a grown man — is chiming in. Even though nobody asked for his dang opinion.



In a series of tweets, of course, the “30 Rock” alum shared how he really feels about the whole thing. Oh, and he very conveniently made it all about him. Because if one second goes by without something being about Alec Baldwin, well. That is a second that has gone to waste.

“Dear Kathy Griffin,” he started. Just to prepare you for what insufferable horrors come next. “Kathy… baby… I’ve been there. The whole Henry Hyde thing [with] Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end?” If you don’t get that reference, it’s just a casual mention of the time Baldwin went on Conan O’Brien’s show in 1998 and ranted about stoning Henry Hyde to death, then going to his home to stone his wife and children. That’s chill.

“A joke. That’s what I thought. That’s what we intended. No one walked out of the studio and said, 'No! We’re serious!' No one,” he wrote. “But all your gutless weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully.” Oh, dear.

Then, because after all Twitter is not made for personal essays of any sort, he wrapped it up, remembering that this was kind of supposed to be about Griffin, not him. “Kathy… F—k them. F—k them all. No 1 believes u meant 2 threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights.” Wow, that’s a pretty weak burn if I do say so myself.

“Ignore him,” he said. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him.”

Alec Baldwin is an actor who played a handsome dad in "Beetlejuice" who, in real life, regularly says things that get him into trouble. And this has been your quarterly update.