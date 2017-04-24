Sure looks like Amber Heard and Elon Musk are Instagram official

Amber Heard has yet to verbally confirm or deny her rumored relationship with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. But what are words, anyway? Especially when you can just a post a picture with no context on your Instagram and let the chips fall where they may?

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

That’s right: Heard, 32, posted a picture of her casually having dinner with the side of Elon Musk’s face. And she made sure to mark him before the picture was snapped: Musk has a faint but clear kiss-shaped lipstick mark on his cheek. Heard captioned it “Cheeky,” just in case things were too subtle, which they absolutely are not.

Musk, 45, shared a similar picture around a similar time, so yeah. I guess they are official.

Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

According to the Daily Beast, Heard and Musk were first spotted together at the Delano hotel in Miami in July. Most recently, they’ve been spending time in Australia, where Heard is filming “Aquaman.”

Last week, Heard’s father told “Grazia” magazine that the pair was very serious. “She would love to get married. One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that.” Why Heard’s father is telling all of her business, I do not know.

While I’m no relationship expert, I’m thinking neither of them needs to be rushing into another short-lived marriage. Both Heard and Musk are very recently divorced. Heard finalized her divorce from Johnny Depp earlier this year, while Musk divorced from his second wife for a second time late last year. Mmhm, yes, he was married to his second wife, divorced her, married her again, and then divorced her again. For an inventor, he sure has a lot of time on his hands.

Also, considering Musk already has six — yes, six — children, I think they’re good on the family front. This is starting to feel like a modern day Von Trapp situation, and not in a good way.