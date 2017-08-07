Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are dunzo

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced late Sunday night — while everyone was distracted by “Game of Thrones” — that they are separating. The very PDA heavy couple have been married for eight entire years and share a 4-year-old son.

Faris took to Instagram, choosing to utilize the Messages app over the Notes app, to announce the split.

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

"We are sad to announce we are legally separating," she wrote. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together." Same old, same old, am I right?

Pratt consigned via Facebook, saying literally the exact same thing. Which begs the question: Why are celebrities even using Facebook for this kind of stuff?

These two really seemed like the perfect couple. It's just a heavy reminder that a. looks can be deceiving and b. actors can be deceiving. I mean, it's their dang job!

Or maybe Faris saw “Passengers,” and was like, “Wait, what?” And then she decided she could never forgive him for it. Which is fair.