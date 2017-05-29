Rachel Lindsay on ‘The Bachelorette:’ “I didn’t pay attention to race”

Rachel Lindsay, star of “The Bachelorette,” a show about a bunch of slightly unhinged people looking for love, is opening up about this season, and what we can expect. She really does say words!

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old dishes on this season’s overall theme: diversity! Someone give the ABC execs a pat on the back for realizing the year is 2017! “Yes! I am fortunate, if you see the first episode, to have a very diverse cast,” she says. “So you will see more diversity go a longer way through my journey, but that's just because of the group of men that was coming out of the limo.”

But also? She’s not like, super focused on the whole diversity thing herself. I mean, yeah, she’s the first Black bachelorette, but what does that mean, even? “You just assume that it's a typical reality TV show, but once you're in it, it's real,” she said. “I can't say that my time on the show combats that. It's just who I was developing connections with, and I wasn't paying attention to a race, career or an age. It was just what I was feeling with them.” OK!

“Race didn’t play in as a factor when it came to choosing men along the way,” Lindsay continued. “In my final decision, I just went with my heart and the person I found my forever with.”

On the one hand, race not playing a factor in one’s relationships sounds like a matter of privilege. On the other hand, there’s the hot guy this season who looks like Disney’s Prince Eric. Sure, there’s a guy who looks like Richard Spencer, and some sort of actual voo doo doll named AJ. But there’s Prince Eric! And some other hotties too. So, fine. I’ll let you have this one.