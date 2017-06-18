Here’s what celebrities think about Bill Cosby’s mistrial

Bill Cosby’s trial ended on Saturday in a mistrial, which, ugh. The comic was on trial in a case against Andrew Constand, a former Temple University employee who accused Cosby of molesting her after giving her drugs at his home in 2004. According to NPR, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on three counts of aggravated indecent assault after several days of deliberation.

Page Six claims that Cosby, 79, knew all along that the trial would end with a hung jury. “All I need is one,” the comedian would allegedly remind those around him during breaks in the proceedings. “I only need one, man.” What a monster!

Anyway, celebrities are reacting over Cosby — who has admitted to giving young women strong sedatives before, you know — escaping justice.

Bette Midler, for one, is piiiiiissed — about Cosby and Philando Castille, too. "WTF? The cop who we SAW murder Philando Castile gets off and Bill Cosby, who drugged and raped for years, does too. #whathappenedtojuries?"

Andy Lassner, a man who is not so much of a celebrity as a dude who works as the Executive Producer of "The Ellen Show," is mad AF, too. "To all the women who say Bill Cosby drugged, raped or assaulted you: I BELIEVE YOU," he wrote.

Comedian Aparna Nancherla had one simple question: "Ask women again why they don't report their rapes."

And Lena Dunham, many women's problematic fave, had the most to say. "Bill Cosby's trial is about much more than Bill Cosby," she wrote in a series of tweets. "When women see justice served, their own fear and trauma are erased."

Strong opinions, and rightfully so. Although, I do wonder: What does Keisha Knight Pulliam think about all of this?