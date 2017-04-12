Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at age 57

Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy died in his sleep at a New York hospital on Wednesday at age 57 after suffering from leukemia, entertainment media reported.
Murphy, whose younger brother is "Coming to America" and "The Nutty Professor" star Eddie Murphy, was a cast member and sketch writer on Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show." He became a fan favorite with his "True Hollywood Story" skits about his time with his brother, Rick James and Prince. Videos below are NSFW.
The Brooklyn native also co-wrote and acted in some of his brother's movies, including the 2007 comedy "Norbit."
Murphy's agent William Rodriguez was not immediately available for comment.
His death was first reported by TMZ and the Hollywood Reporter.
Murphy's friends and colleagues took to social media to express their sorrow.
Today we lost a #RealOne. @therealcharliemurphy was a bad man and funny af. He was honest and straight shooter, no BS kinda dude, awesome Father and family man. Had a gregarious laugh that would make you laugh, he stood on his own 2 feet as a man and as a comic even in the shadows of the brother of one of the greatest to have ever done it. Listening to Charlie tell stories of his life was truly one of my greatest past times. It's why I love this pic. Touring with him these past few years on the #ComedyGetDown was indeed an honor. Though I am sadden by your passing. I pray for all of your loved ones his children and that his soul Rest In Peace. Love you brother C.T.E
This is a text message that Charlie sent us from a recent @comedygetdown Show @realdlhughley @cedtheentertainer " Great seeing you guys and living the magic last night. Great show brothers!!!!! ( I'm heartbroken at the passing of our brother Charlie . In relationships you never want to leave anything unsaid , our conversations before shows and after shows we all told each other and Charlie how we felt ! Keep his family in your thoughts and in your prayers and keep a space for Charlie in you're heart #Chingon I love you Charlie .#CHARLIEMURPHY 👊🏽
