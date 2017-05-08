Chrissy Metz is not here for your body shaming

Chrissy Metz, star of “This is Us,” went to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV awards on Sunday. She wore a dark red, knee-length latex dress with ruffled sleeves. She looked quite chic.

Apparently, somebody somewhere didn’t agree, though. Thankfully, Metz has perfect attendance at the Chrissy Teigen education center for clapping back, and has no problem dismissing any tomfoolery or negativity. Naturally, the 36-year-old actress took to Twitter to defend herself. “For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it’s MY body. #thankstho.”

For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's

MY body. #thankstho — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) May 8, 2017

This isn’t the first time Metz has stood up for herself when it comes to her weight, either. In fact, she's quickly becoming an icon of body positivity, and is vocally very proud of her own body.

In February, the “American Horror Story: Freakshow” alum opened up to People, acknowledging that having her own physical weight loss journey tied to her character on “This is Us” is the role of a lifetime.

“You have to use what you have,” she says. “And I wouldn’t have this role if I had already lost weight. Now it’s about telling a story of a woman struggling with her weight, just as I have and still am.”

“[My weight loss journey is] not for anybody but myself… I don’t want to be limited by anything.”

And in April, Metz wrote a letter to younger herself for People’s Most Beautiful 2017 issue.

You are just as important and beautiful as Amy, the most gorgeous cheerleader in your entire school, even if your hair isn’t the perfect natural shade of honey blonde or because your clothes aren’t from Guess or that your curves look VERY different from hers. Contrary to the bill of goods you’ve been sold, life is not a competition. Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything.

Okay, but also? The fact is that she looked very good and that dress is fire emoji worthy.

So Bravo, Metz. Bravo.