Chrissy Teigen did something really nice for a fan

Chrissy Teigen — who continues to exhibit signs of relative normalcy despite being a rich AF model married to John Legend — did something really nice for a fan the other day.

Mercedes Edney started a crowd-funding campaign online to pay for beauty school. And according to E! News, Teigen donated the remaining $5,600 of the almost $6,000 she requested on Friday. “I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now,” Teigen wrote to Edney. “So excited to see you fulfill your dream!”

@CruzanChoklate I'm really excited for you to live out your passion ❤❤❤ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 8, 2017

So you’re telling me Chrissy Teigen — who is an extreme babe who is passionate about fatty foods, hanging out with her mom, and being an open book about postpartum depression and falling asleep during Casey Affleck’s Oscar speech — also is a freakin’ good Samaritan with a heart of gold?

Enough is enough, Chrissy. What are you, trying to make us all love you?

Because it’s working.