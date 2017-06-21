Courteney Cox is “as natural” as she can be

Courteney Cox only recently found out what her face looks like.

At least, that’s what it sounds like. In a wide ranging interview with New Beauty, the “Friends” actress opens up about her plastic surgery, and also? Where her obsession with apperance comes from.

“My mother’s a gorgeous woman,” she says. “She didn’t have a lot of other passions. My father... talked about looks a lot. He felt that was an important topic in our family — what people looked like and who didn’t look so good. That’s not a great thing to reveal about your childhood.”

Then, the 53-year-old — who has admitted to using Botox before (which is fine, y’all!) — said she basically didn’t realize that she was doing too much, plastic surgery wise, until a friend told her. Literally her friend told her, "Woah! No more." Everyone needs that friend.

Well, what would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, “You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there.” So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed—it’s good. Then somebody tells you about another doctor... You meet them and they say, “You should just do this.” The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, “Oh s—t, this doesn’t look right.” And it’s worse in pictures than in real life. I have one friend who was like, “Whoa, no more!” I thought, I haven’t done anything in six months. I didn’t realize.

But now she is all natural, baby! I mean, as natural as she can get. “I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself, she says. “Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake.” True!

Aging is a horrible, natural thing that happens to all of us, Cox. You just gotta like, live and suffer through it man.

And yeah, get fillers and botox sparingly.