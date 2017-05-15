Derek Jeter is woefully unprepared for fatherhood

Derek Jeter doesn’t know a damn thing about fatherhood.

A few months ago, his wife Hannah Jeter — formerly of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fame — announced that she and Derek were expecting a daughter on The Player’s Tribune. The for athletes, by athletes media site, which is owned by Derek himself, of course, has a new column where athletes’ friends and family members gush about how amazing they are. The 27-year-old, of course, found this to be the perfect opportunity to announce her pregnancy and admit that she thought Derek was a pitcher at first.

Anyway: On Sunday, the couple stepped out for a ceremony to retire Derek’s jersey number at the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. And in the press conference afterwards, the 42-year-old admitted he doesn’t know a damn thing about pregnancy or fatherhood: When a reporter asked whether or not Derek was ready for the challenges of being a dad, the father-to-be laughed (because fatherhood is a joke, get it?) and gave a forceful “No!”

Then he explained. Or, well, he tried to. “You know, I prided myself in my career to be prepared at all games. Any time I’m unprepared, it makes me uncomfortable,” he admitted. “I’m unprepared. From everything people have told me, just do it and see what happens. People can give you advice but until you’re in it, you never really know what to expect.”

Also, he’s a little confused about how pregnancy can affect a woman’s emotions. Because maybe he doesn’t get that growing a living thing in your body is like, hard work. “There are a lot of emotions you deal with when someone’s pregnant,” he told Jimmy Fallon on an episode of “The Tonight Show.” “I’m learning that. She didn’t tell me that part.”

So yeah, dude is lacking common sense.