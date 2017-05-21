Dwayne Johnson won't stop talking about running for president

Dwayne Johnson just won’t stop talking about maybe running for president in the year 2020. I’m not so sure we’ll even make it to the year 2020 without some sort of apocalyptic, “Mad Max: Fury Road” style situation, but the 45-year-old “Baywatch” star is richer than me and therefore way more optimistic.

While the rest of us spent our weekend binge-watching “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Johnson has been out there schilling “Baywatch” and also his maybe presidential bid. Late last week, he showed up to “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” to not dispel rumors about his run.

“The surge and the groundswell … has been really amazing,” he told Fallon. “I'm so incredibly flattered. There’s a national poll that just came out this past week … that brought together Republicans and Democrats in saying that I would beat Donald Trump if we had an election today to become president… I’ve really been blown away. It’s so flattering.”

Then, as if that was not enough, he showed up to “Saturday Night Live” to (maybe) jokingly announce that he would be running for president with Tom Hanks as his running mate. “In the past, I never would’ve considered running for president,” he told the audience. “I didn’t think I was qualified at all, but now I'm worried I’m too qualified.” Oh my days!

Since Johnson won’t stop talking about running for the not that coveted position of 46th President of the United States, I think it’s important to consider who, exactly, would be in his cabinet. Please take a journey with me through space, time and shenanigans.

Tom Hanks, of course, would be the Vice President, giving us the Joe Biden sass and camaraderie we so miss. Besides, he’s such a statesman!

Secretary of State would be Jesse Ventura because of course Dwayne Johnson would bring some people from his pro-wrestling past into his administration. Those are people he can trust, you know?

Secretary of Defense would be Zac Efron because, I don’t know, this is fantasy world, and he can defend us with his very strong core, right?

Secretary of Education? Brendan Fraser. Did I watch any of “The Mummy” movies? Nope. But they were both in them, so it stays.

And hey, Johnson. If you need any more suggestions, just call me up. I’m good for it.